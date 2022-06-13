Starfield gameplay for new space RPG revealed by Bethesda

Over the weekend Bethesda works revealed a 15 minute trailer complete with Starfield gameplay for their new game that will be launching on PC and Xbox next year during 2023 and will be available to play on day one with Xbox Game Pass. The new role-playing game set among the stars and allows you to explore with “unparalleled freedom”. Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda.

Starfield gameplay

“The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation — the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy — and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.”

“In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, you will create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest question: What is out there? Bethesda Game Studios “can’t wait for all of you to experience the game,” Howard says. “It’s been an incredible journey for us making it, but we know that’s only the beginning, for it’s when all of you play it that the journey begins.””

Source : Bethesda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals