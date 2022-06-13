Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

If you missed the live Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday your be pleased to know that Microsoft has made available the entire showcase to view at your leisure. Enabling you to catch up on all the new games and developments that will be happening on the Xbox platform and from the game development team at Bethesda.

Everything in the Showcase is targeted to launch in the next 12 months. “From industry-defining racing games, gripping narratives, compelling strategy titles, and the most anticipated open world RPG of the last 20 years, there is something for everyone. The gameplay you saw today featured extended looks at highly-anticipated titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Diablo 4, and Redfall, as well as focused, unique ideas like Pentiment, High on Life, and Ravenlok. The biggest franchises and the most original IPs are all coming to Xbox. Read more at Xbox Wire.”

Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

“Time for some games. Dive into this 90-minute showcase of what you can expect from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and a ton of other great game creators from our partners around the world.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals