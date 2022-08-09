TourBox NEO photo and video editing controller €172

Transcontinenta has announced the availability of its TourBox NEO controller specifically designed for content creators allowing a wealth of shortcuts for your most used functions in a wide variety of different applications for video editing, photography and more.

Equipped with 3 assignable dials, 1 with a clicking function and 11 buttons in 7 different sizes, all of which are programmable. “The TourBox NEO is packed with loads of features such as pinpoint control (lag-free) algorithm, peculiar design, compact size, custom UI, macro command and enriched built-in features, providing users the highest level of precision and customization.”

Video editing controller

“TourBox NEO, the ultimate controller for content creators, to its increasing brand portfolio. TourBox NEO is a custom controller to empower your creative work from digital illustration to color grading and video post-production. Ideal for editing video productions, photo editing, audio editing, graphic designs, etc. It works together with your keyboard, mouse or graphic tablet.

TourBox NEO is an eye-free, one hand designed controller with various shaped buttons that you can assign to various functions in the software program that you use. TourBox NEO works with almost all creative programs like, Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Final Cut Pro, Camera Raw and many others. You connect the TourBox NEO via USB-C or USB-A.”

TourBox NEO specifications

User friendly design: palm-sized one hand control, unique shape and touches plus ergonomic layout

Instant brush control: adjust brush without pausing your drawing

Efficient canvas adjustment: adapt canvas and layers faster like never before

Precise slider calibration: adjust sliders accurately with one hand. Go mouse free!

Intuitive timeline navigation: zoom or scroll the timeline, trim and color grade, intuitively and precisely

Effortless tool switch: map various tools on TourBox and access them more effortlessly

Powerful custom console includes options such as: Auto Switch, Preset Settings, Configurable Tags, Abundant built-in features, Extensive Plugin TourMenu and Foolproof Macro Command

Supports Windows 7 or higher and macOS or higher

Weight is only 370 gram

“The TourBox NEO is applicable in almost all creative software of all industries. This versatile tool is particularly distinguished in the field of digital painting, photography, video and audio post-production. For digital painting, the TourBox NEO provides instant access to functions like canvas rotation, zoom in and out, brush control, etc. It allows users to adjust size, stroke, opacity, flow, all the brush controls with a simple turn of the knob, rotate the knob to select the desired brush tool or zoom in and out with the versatile scroll wheel.”

Source : Transcontinenta

