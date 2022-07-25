Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds $199

In addition to making their new Pixel 6a phone available to preorder last week Google is also taking preorders for its new Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds which allow available to purchase priced at $199 or £179. Features of the Pixel Buds Pro include Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, up to 31 hours of listening time, just say ‘Hey Google‘ for a little help, transparency mode helps you hear what’s outside and wireless charging.

The Pixel Buds Pro are available in Coral, Fog, Charcoal and Lemongrass and feature a custom-designed 11 mm speaker drivers together with a 5-band EQ that lets you customize the sound to your preferences.

“Active Noise Cancellation works by creating an additional opposite sound to cancel out the noise around you. The faster your earbuds can hear outside sound and calculate the inverse sound, the better the noise cancellation becomes. Our in-house team of experts used custom speakers and a custom 6-core audio chip running Google-developed algorithms to speed up that process. It’s been incredible to see how quiet your space becomes and how you can simply immerse yourself in your music.”

“Once we had those smarts down, we needed to make sure we created the perfect seal. Everyone’s ears are different, so it’s not always possible for the eartips to give a perfect snug seal and sound leaking in from the outside affects the listening experience. With Silent Seal™ — which adapts to your unique ear shape — and the multiple eartip sizes that come with the Pixel Buds Pro, we’re able to ensure that unwanted sound stays out.”

Source : Google

