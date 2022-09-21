OnLogic IGN800 Raspberry Pi-powered Edge Gateway

OnLogic has this month introduced a new addition to their range of industrial computers in the form of the IGN800 Raspberry Pi powered Edge Gateway which comes preloaded with the Ignition Edge software from SCADA specialists, Inductive Automation. Offering user a powerful HMI, SCADA, MES, and IIoT software platform that allows you to consolidate disparate systems into a customizable dashboard. Check out the video below to learn more about would you can expect from the new Raspberry Pi powered Edge Gateway

“Data has become the currency of the realm when it comes to effective and efficient process and production automation,” said Mike Walsh, Senior Product Manager at OnLogic. “The IGN800 provides a cost effective solution for automation projects, allowing users to collect and operationalize their data right at the far edge where it is generated. In the same way that Inductive Automation created a Maker Edition of their software to enable even more users, including hobbyists, to leverage the power of Ignition, we think the IGN800 can help the passionate Raspberry Pi community take their ideas from prototype to deployment”

Raspberry Pi Edge Gateway

“Meet the IGN800 Industrial IoT Gateway certified for Inductive Automation’s Ignition Edge software and powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). The IGN800 combines our industrial grade custom carrier board and fanless cooling technology to create a unique compact, ARM-powered solution. Bring your SCADA system to the edge with this industrial gateway designed for the IIoT. “

Source : OnLogic : Fanless Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals