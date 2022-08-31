AAEON ICS-6280 Elkhart Lake AIoT Hub

AAEON has introduced its new AIoT Hub in the form of a DIN Rail 4 LAN PORT industrial grade network appliance powered by the Intel Elkhart Lake SoC. Designed to provide secure networks in the toughest industrial environments the compact system can operate in temperatures from -40°C to 75°C and offers wide voltage support from 9Vdc ~ 48Vdc, and the ICS-6280 versatile I/O as well as support for connectivity via Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

“The ICS-6280 also offers added security features such as NGFW, UTM, along with hardware-based features such as an isolated COM port and redundant power capabilities to provide consistent, secure, and reliable network solutions. The ICS-6280 Elkhart Lake AIoT Hub is an Industrial-Grade Network Appliance built to provide Powered by Intel Atom x6000 series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake) as remote device management technology for Industrial IoT networks.”

AAEON ICS-6280 AIoT Hub

“While durable and rugged, the ICS-6280 maintains excellent connectivity via its sophisticated and purpose-built I/O, with LAN Bypass and wireless network support, including expansion options to facilitate Wi-Fi and cellular network connections for excellent networking even in remote deployment scenarios.

The most important element to be considered when building an industrial IoT network is security, particularly in the energy, oil and gas sectors. Therefore, the ICS-6280 insures against threats by incorporating physical security features such as an isolated COM port, alongside NGFW, redundant power supply, and UTM support to its mechanism.”

Features :

Intel Elkhart Lake SoC

10/100/1000Base-TX Ethernet x 4

Supports up to 2 Pairs LAN Bypass (Optional)

260-pin DDR4 3200Mhz SODIMM with IBECC support x 1

Support mini-card socket x 1, Micro SIM socket x 1

9~48Vdc power redundancy input with terminal block x 2

2.5” SATA SSD x 1 support

Support upto RS-232/422/485 COM ports x 2 (COM2 with isolation) with ESD Protection

HDMI port x 1, USB 3.2 ports x 2, VGA port x 1

Wide-Temp -40°C ~ 75°C Fanless Solution

Source : AAEON

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals