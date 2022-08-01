iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers

Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay.

Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.

This was first discovered by developer Steve Moser who revealed that Apple Pay now works in other browsers apart from Safari. This includes Edge and Chrome and more browsers.

On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

A number of other beta testers of iOS 16 have also confirmed that Apple Pay is now working in third-party browsers, this includes browsers like Firefox and others.

The Verge suggests that Apple may be doing this because the European Union is planning to crack down on technology companies that use anti-competitive practices. Limiting the use of Apple Pay to only the Safari browser may be looked on negatively by the EU.

We are expecting the new iOS 16 software update to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones. As soon as we get some detail on exactly when the new iPhone 14 and iOS 16 will be released, we will let you know.

Source Steve Moser, MacRumors, The Verge

Image Credit: Penfer

