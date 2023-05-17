Framework Laptop 13 modular repairable laptop upgrades announced

In less than a two-year span, Framework 13 has carved a niche for itself in the technology landscape, gaining significant traction primarily due to its highly modular and repairable laptop design. They unveiled an array of exciting new hardware including the state-of-the-art 13th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 7040 motherboards, signaling a leap in computational power and efficiency.

Framework are also stepping up their game in the power department, introducing a high-capacity battery designed to offer extended device uptime. In terms of visual upgrades, a new matte display promises to reduce glare and provide an enhanced viewing experience.

The innovative hardware company is also adding revamped HDMI and DisplayPorts, ensuring seamless connectivity and high-definition outputs. Additionally, they are taking the audio experience a notch higher with the introduction of new speakers, promising to deliver crystal clear sound. Check out the quick video below to learn more about all the upgrades for the repairable laptop in the iFixit video embedded below.

“We’re excited to share the feedback on the latest generation of Framework Laptop 13, featuring not just the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, but also improvements across battery life, speaker loudness, display quality, and more. We know that battery life is what you’ve been asking for more than anything else, and the reviews show just how much we’ve been able to improve it.”

Framework 13.5 repairable laptop

“These upgrade kits contained every module required to go from a 12th Gen Framework Laptop 13 to the latest and greatest configuration, but we expect that most of you will pick and choose the upgrades you want, when you want them. If you do choose to upgrade all available modules, we’ve created a new “choose your own adventure” upgrade guide that walks you through the full set of module replacements.”

“We’ll be making the new modules available for order over the next few weeks, and emailing everyone signed up on the waitlists as items come into stock. Note that for the 61Wh Battery, to use them with 11th and 12th Gen systems, you’ll also need to update to a new BIOS that we’ll be releasing shortly.””

“Pre-orders for 13th Gen are currently open with all configurations shipping in June. If you need a laptop right away, we also have a small quantity of the original Framework Laptop 13 (11th Gen Intel Core) available at a reduced price that you can purchase now and upgrade whenever you’d like. Thank you all for believing in this mission and the products that deliver on it!”

Source : Framework



