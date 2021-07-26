Framework Laptop modular laptop respects your right to repair

The engineers and development team responsible for creating the Framework Laptop a repairable modular laptop can now confirmed the first systems have been delivered to eagerly awaiting customers. “With the FTC unanimously voting to enforce the Right to Repair just yesterday, our timing couldn’t be better for delivering a great, high performance, easy to repair product”.

The a fully built Framework Laptop is now available to preorder from $999 with a fully refundable $100 deposit, with an option for a DIY edition configurable from $749. Features include the ability to install a process up to an i7-1185G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz) supported by 32GB of DDR4 RAM together with options for 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of NVMe SSD.

“We’ve built the Framework modular laptop from the ground up to be upgradeable in ways that no other high-performance notebook is. In addition to adding memory and storage, you can choose the ports you want, customize the bezel color and keyboard language, and even upgrade your entire mainboard!”

Each laptop weighs 1.3 kg and measures 15.85mm x 296.63mm x 228.98mm in size. Equipped with a 55Wh battery and a 13.5 inch display offering a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels with Iris Xe Graphics, biometric fingerprint reader 1080P 60 frames per second camera and a backlit keyboard.

“We made the Framework modular laptop convenient and cost effective to keep working great for as long as you want it to. The only tool you need to swap any part of it is the screwdriver we include in the box, and we publish easy to follow repair guides and videos.”

“Thoughtful design and a precision formed and milled aluminum housing enables reparability and upgradeability without adding bulk. Coming in at just 15.85mm thick and 1.3kg, the Framework Laptop delivers the modularity of a desktop in the form factor of a thin and light 13.5” notebook.”

For more information on the Framework Laptop repairable modular laptop and all the configuration options available jump over to the official Framework website by following the link below.

Source : Framework

