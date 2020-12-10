FTC and 46 US states are suing Facebook for Illegal Monopolization

The Federal Trade Commission in the US has announced that it is suing Facebook for illegal monopolization.

The lawsuit is being filed by the FTC and 46 US states, it is looking to split Facebook up so that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would all be different companies.

The Federal Trade Commission today sued Facebook, alleging that the company is illegally maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct. Following a lengthy investigation in cooperation with a coalition of attorneys general of 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, the complaint alleges that Facebook has engaged in a systematic strategy—including its 2012 acquisition of up-and-coming rival Instagram, its 2014 acquisition of the mobile messaging app WhatsApp, and the imposition of anticompetitive conditions on software developers—to eliminate threats to its monopoly. This course of conduct harms competition, leaves consumers with few choices for personal social networking, and deprives advertisers of the benefits of competition.

The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp; prohibit Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions.

You can find out more details about this lawsuit between the Federal Trade Commission and Facebook at the link below.

Source FTC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals