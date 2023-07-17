Framework Laptop 16 battery and speaker system detailed

If like us you are patiently waiting for the arrival of the new modular Framework Laptop 16 later this year. You might be interested to know that its development team have released more information about the laptops battery and speaker system as part of its Framework Laptop 16 Deep Dive series. Framework has made waves in the laptop industry with its innovative, user-friendly designs. Today, we’re diving deep into the high-tech intricacies of the Framework Laptop 16’s battery and speaker system.

Framework’s Laptop 16

Framework has gone the extra mile to ensure optimal performance for the battery pack in the new Laptop 16. Teaming up with ATL, one of the world’s most reputable battery manufacturers, they’ve crafted a custom-designed battery pack and cell. This is the same partnership that developed the impressive 55Wh and 61Wh packs for the previous model, the Framework Laptop 13.

Modular battery laptop

The new battery employs a 4S1P architecture. For the uninitiated, this essentially means four lithium-ion cells working in tandem, generating a consistent 15.48V of nominal pack voltage.

Further enhancements include a reimagined battery connector. Feedback from the Framework Laptop 13 indicated that the short-cabled connector was a tad tricky to manage, so Framework took it upon themselves to simplify the process. They’ve transitioned to an integrated blade-type connector, streamlining battery replacements and making it a breeze for users.

In terms of longevity, the battery scores high. Framework has engineered it to retain an impressive 80% capacity after a projected 1,000 cycles. So if you’re someone who’s constantly on the move, the Framework Laptop 16 has you covered.

Modular laptop speaker system

Framework’s Laptop 16 doesn’t just focus on power, but also quality audio. The laptop’s audio system represents a substantial leap forward in both volume and fidelity. Its success is attributed to the finely-tuned speakers and sophisticated audio amplification circuitry. To get into specifics, the speaker system consists of:

1W tweeters

Large 2W woofers, offering over 5cc of back volume each

Framework designed these speaker modules in collaboration with Fortune Grand, who helped develop the speakers in the Laptop 13. A key feature is that the speakers port out of the laptop’s side, making the sound less reliant on the surface the system rests upon.

The audio circuitry leverages two stalwart chips from Realtek: the ALC295 and the ALC1318. Both are well-supported in Windows and Linux. The ALC295, which is also used in the Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series), is a versatile component that drives the tweeters.

The ALC1318 smart amp is paired with the ALC295 to power the woofers. This smart amp uses IV sensing, a feature that measures speaker current and voltage while running algorithms to model transducer temperature and excursion. This allows it to maximize speaker output without risking any damage.

Modular laptop

Framework’s Laptop 16 stands as a testament to meticulous hardware design, perfectly blending battery efficiency and audio quality. Yet the journey doesn’t stop there. The final phases of the Laptop 16’s development are focused on further integrating electrical and mechanical elements with software tuning.

The Framework Laptop 16 is shaping up to be an impressive piece of technology, promising longer battery life and superior audio quality. We are excited to see the finalized product when it releases later this year. Until then, stay tuned for more updates!

Source : FW



