Framework modular laptop maker announces new Business Portal

Framework, a leading name in modular laptop design and manufacturing, has recently unveiled its latest offering, Framework for Business. This innovative portal is designed specifically for IT managers and businesses who are interested in customizable laptops that can be tailored to meet their unique needs.

Over the past few months, Framework has been running pilot programs with small and mid-sized businesses. The goal of these pilots was to refine their sales and support processes, ensuring that they can provide the best possible service to their business customers.

Framework for Business

One of the standout features of Framework laptops is their high-level performance. These devices are equipped with leading-edge processors and offer a high degree of customizability. This means that businesses can tailor their laptops to meet their specific needs, whether they require high-powered machines for data analysis or lightweight devices for everyday tasks.

In addition to their impressive performance, Framework laptops also come with a range of features designed to enhance usability. These include a high-resolution 3:2 screen, a keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, and a 1080p webcam with hardware privacy switches. These features make Framework laptops suitable for both in-office and remote work, providing flexibility for businesses in today’s ever-changing work environment.

Framework laptops are available pre-loaded with Windows 11 Pro, or with no operating system at all. This allows businesses to use their preferred Linux distribution, providing further customization options.

Modular laptop

One of the key selling points of Framework laptops is their ease of repair and maintenance. Framework has designed these devices with easy access to key components like the battery, keyboard, display, and ports. This facilitates easy on-site repairs, reducing downtime and ensuring that businesses can keep their operations running smoothly.

In addition to this, Framework offers long-term parts availability through their Marketplace. This means that businesses can easily source replacement parts when needed. Framework also provides access to documentation, repair guides, and built-in diagnostics, making it easy for businesses to maintain and repair their devices.

Framework Laptops are designed to be easy to repair and upgrade. This not only reduces environmental impact by allowing module-level replacements instead of full system swaps, but it also helps businesses to save money. The longevity of Framework devices allows for extended depreciation periods, optimizing IT budgets and reducing spend on new hardware.

Framework for Business offers a comprehensive solution for businesses in need of high-performance, customizable laptops. With their impressive features, ease of repair, and long-term parts availability, Framework laptops are a smart choice for businesses looking to optimize their IT budgets and reduce their environmental impact.

