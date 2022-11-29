Pimax Portal Metaverse handheld games console passes $300,000 on Kickstarter

Following on from the previous unveiling of the new Pimax Portal handheld game console earlier this month. Its creators, Pima 8K VR have this week launched a new Kickstarter campaign for the console which has already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 460 backers, with still 46 days to go.

The handheld console features a 4K QLED mini LED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. A modular design and a 10,000 mAh battery as well as support for 5G and WiFi 6 wireless connectivity.Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $299 or £249 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Portal is a high-powered android-based all-in-one gaming device that can easily switch modes between Standalone VR PCVR, Mobile gaming, PC gaming, living room entertainment, Etc, to fit different occasions.”

Handheld games console

If the Pimax Portal crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Pimax Portal handheld games console project view the promotional video below.

“With 32 Physical Buttons, the Player can achieve the maximum number of key combinations. 8 Virtual buttons, bring you the ultimate full-screen handheld experience. Optimize Key mapping, which Allows you freely download these configurations directly from our server to our host. Feathering Linear analogue trigger buttons can be adjusted steplessly, and feedback feels much better and more natural than other handhelds. Linear motors on both sides of the handle bring you the best in-game feedback.”

“Through the 4 cameras on the body plus the main camera and 6DOF precise positioning, Portal can also bring a millimeter-level AR experience to the handheld for the first time. Portal uses an HDR algorithm that allows the headset to take full advantage of its high contrast ratio hardware and accurate color space to be the best VR headset for video editors, graphic artists, engineers, and gamers alike.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the handheld games console, jump over to the official Pimax Portal crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals