Ryzen AI Max 395 Powerful Portable Mini Gaming PC Build to Play All Games

What if you could fit the power of a high-end gaming rig into a system no bigger than a shoebox? The dream of building a compact PC that doesn’t compromise on performance has long felt out of reach for many gamers and tech enthusiasts. But with the advent of the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, paired with the ingenious design of the Framework mainboard, that dream is now a reality. This isn’t just a mini PC, it’s a portable powerhouse capable of running even the most demanding games at smooth frame rates, all while maintaining a sleek, space-saving form factor. Imagine taking your entire gaming setup to a friend’s house or a LAN party, effortlessly carrying it in one hand without sacrificing the performance you’d expect from a full-sized desktop.

ETA Prime takes you through how this Ryzen AI Max 395 mini PC achieves such a remarkable balance of power, efficiency, and portability. From the innovative RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU to the thoughtful modifications like enhanced cooling and a transport-friendly handle, every detail of this build is designed to maximize performance in a compact space. You’ll discover the components that make this system a standout choice, the clever tweaks that overcome small-form-factor challenges, and the gaming benchmarks that prove its capabilities. Whether you’re a gamer looking for portability or a tech enthusiast eager to push the limits of what a mini PC can do, this build offers plenty to spark your imagination. It’s not just about building a PC, it’s about redefining what’s possible in a smaller footprint.

Key Components for Maximum Performance

At the heart of this build is the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, a processor designed to deliver exceptional performance in a compact form. With its 16 cores, 32 threads, and the Radeon 860S integrated GPU (iGPU) based on RDNA 3.5 architecture, this APU offers a balance of computational and graphical power. The Radeon 860S iGPU rivals entry-level dedicated GPUs, making it a standout choice for gaming and multitasking.

The Framework mainboard is an ideal companion to the Ryzen APU, offering a range of features that enhance the system’s flexibility and performance:

Dual M.2 storage slots: These provide fast and expandable storage options, making sure quick load times and ample space for games and applications.

These provide fast and expandable storage options, making sure quick load times and ample space for games and applications. Optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity: Seamless networking capabilities eliminate the need for additional adapters.

Seamless networking capabilities eliminate the need for additional adapters. Power supply compatibility: Support for both ATX and SFX power supplies allows for tailored power configurations to suit your needs.

This combination of components establishes a robust foundation for a high-performance mini PC that excels in both gaming and productivity.

Compact Design with Smart Modifications

The system is housed in a Mini-ITX case, chosen for its small footprint and portability. However, achieving a balance between compactness and functionality required several thoughtful modifications:

Transport-friendly handle: A sturdy handle was added to the case, making it easy to carry the system to LAN parties or other locations.

A sturdy handle was added to the case, making it easy to carry the system to LAN parties or other locations. Modular 500W power supply: This simplifies cable management and ensures efficient power delivery to all components.

This simplifies cable management and ensures efficient power delivery to all components. Enhanced cooling: An industrial-grade cooling fan was installed to maintain optimal thermal performance, even during demanding tasks.

An industrial-grade cooling fan was installed to maintain optimal thermal performance, even during demanding tasks. Optional RGB fan support: For users who value aesthetics, RGB lighting can be added to give the system a personalized touch.

These modifications not only improve the system’s practicality but also enhance its visual appeal, making it a versatile and portable gaming solution.

Building a Ryzen Ai MAX 395 Mini PC That Plays Every Game

Fine-Tuning for Optimal Performance

To unlock the full potential of the Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, fine-tuning the system’s performance is essential. The Thermal Design Power (TDP) was set to 130W, striking a balance between performance and heat output. Additionally, BIOS fan curves were adjusted to optimize cooling efficiency while minimizing noise levels. These adjustments ensure the system remains stable and efficient, even under heavy workloads.

Benchmark Results: A Balance of Power and Efficiency

The Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU delivers impressive benchmark results, showcasing its ability to handle a wide range of tasks:

Geekbench 6: Achieves a single-core score of 2,966 and a multi-core score of 22,260, highlighting its strong computational performance.

Achieves a single-core score of 2,966 and a multi-core score of 22,260, highlighting its strong computational performance. Cinebench R24: Records a multi-core score of 19,028, demonstrating its capability for intensive workloads.

Records a multi-core score of 19,028, demonstrating its capability for intensive workloads. 3DMark Time Spy: Scores 11,234, with GPU performance comparable to an RTX 4060 laptop GPU, making it suitable for graphically demanding applications.

These benchmarks confirm the APU’s versatility, making it a reliable choice for both gaming and productivity.

Gaming Performance: Smooth Frame Rates Across Titles

This mini PC excels in gaming, delivering smooth frame rates at high settings across a variety of popular titles:

Cyberpunk 2077: Runs at 73 FPS on 1440p Ultra settings with FSR Balanced, and achieves 90 FPS at 1080p Ray Tracing Ultra with FSR Frame Generation.

Runs at 73 FPS on 1440p Ultra settings with FSR Balanced, and achieves 90 FPS at 1080p Ray Tracing Ultra with FSR Frame Generation. Hogwarts Legacy: Delivers over 100 FPS at 1440p High settings with FSR Quality, making sure a seamless gaming experience.

Delivers over 100 FPS at 1440p High settings with FSR Quality, making sure a seamless gaming experience. God of War Ragnarok: Maintains 80+ FPS at 1440p Ultra settings with FSR Quality, providing smooth and immersive gameplay.

These results highlight the Radeon 860S iGPU’s ability to handle modern games with ease, even in a compact system.

Overcoming Challenges and Customization

Building a mini PC comes with unique challenges, but careful planning and customization can overcome these obstacles:

USB 3 connector limitation: The Framework mainboard lacked a USB 3 connector for front panel ports, which was resolved using an adapter.

The Framework mainboard lacked a USB 3 connector for front panel ports, which was resolved using an adapter. Custom drilling: Installing the handle on the Mini-ITX case required precise drilling, making sure a secure and functional addition.

These challenges were addressed with practical solutions, enhancing the system’s portability and usability without compromising its performance.

Compact Power for Gaming and Productivity

This Ryzen AI Max 395 mini PC demonstrates that high-performance gaming and productivity are achievable in a compact form factor. While larger builds with dedicated GPUs may offer more raw power, this system excels in portability, efficiency, and versatility. Whether you’re a gamer seeking a portable solution or a professional in need of a space-saving workstation, this build proves that small form factor PCs can deliver exceptional results.

