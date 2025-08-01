AIM MAX Laptop : $1,000 Laptop Crushes Gaming and Creative Work

What if you could own a laptop that combines innovative performance with affordability, all while redefining what integrated graphics can achieve? Enter the AIM MAX Plus, a device powered by the innovative AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor and the world’s most powerful iGPU, the Radeon 860S. With specs that rival entry-level discrete GPUs and a price expected to stay below $1,000, this laptop is poised to disrupt the market. Whether you’re a gamer chasing smooth frame rates, a creator tackling demanding workflows, or someone who simply wants a machine that can do it all, the AIM MAX Plus promises to deliver without breaking the bank.

In this video, ETA Prime shows how the AIM MAX Plus balances raw power, thoughtful design, and affordability to meet the needs of a diverse audience. From its 16-core, 32-thread processor to its 120 Hz 16-inch display, this laptop is packed with features that cater to both performance enthusiasts and everyday users. But is it truly the fantastic option it claims to be? By diving into its benchmarks, gaming performance, and design choices, we’ll uncover what makes this laptop stand out—and where it might fall short. The AIM MAX Plus isn’t just another laptop; it’s a bold statement in a competitive market.

Affordable High-Performance Laptop

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The AIM MAX Plus laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor (16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) and Radeon 860S iGPU (40 compute units, RDNA 3.5 architecture), offering strong performance for gaming, productivity, and content creation.

It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 2560×1600 resolution, 120 Hz variable refresh rate, and 600 nits brightness, housed in a durable aluminum chassis with a backlit chiclet keyboard and non-glass trackpad.

Equipped with 32 GB of RAM (8 GB dedicated to the iGPU) and dual M.2 2280 slots supporting up to 4 TB of storage, the laptop is optimized for multitasking and expandable storage needs.

The laptop includes an 80Wh battery with 65W fast charging and 140W USB Type-C charging support, alongside modern connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Windows 11 pre-installed.

Priced below $1,000 and launching in early October 2025, the AIM MAX Plus offers a competitive mix of performance, affordability, and features, though it lacks OLED display options and advanced cooling systems.

Processor and Graphics: Built for Demanding Tasks

At the heart of the AIM MAX Plus lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, which is engineered using the advanced Zen 5 architecture. Featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, it operates at a base clock speed of 3 GHz and can boost up to 5.1 GHz, making sure seamless multitasking and the ability to handle heavy workloads. This processor is paired with the Radeon 860S iGPU, which features 40 compute units, the RDNA 3.5 architecture, and a boost frequency of up to 2900 MHz. Together, these components deliver performance comparable to some entry-level discrete GPUs, making the laptop suitable for gaming, content creation, and productivity tasks. Users can expect smooth performance across a variety of applications, from demanding games to resource-intensive software.

Display and Build: Designed for Immersion and Durability

The AIM MAX Plus features a 16-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600 and a 120 Hz variable refresh rate (VRR). With a peak brightness of 600 nits, the display offers vibrant and sharp visuals, making it ideal for gaming, video editing, and media consumption. The laptop’s aluminum chassis not only enhances durability but also adds a premium feel to its design. The backlit chiclet keyboard and non-glass trackpad provide a comfortable and practical user experience, making sure that the device is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. These design choices reflect a thoughtful balance between style and usability, catering to users who value both form and function.

AIM MAX Laptop Review : AMD Ryzen Ai MAX 395

Memory and Storage: Optimized for Multitasking

Equipped with 32 GB of RAM running at 8,000 MT/s, the AIM MAX Plus is designed to handle intensive multitasking with ease. Of this memory, 8 GB is dedicated to the iGPU, enhancing performance in graphics-intensive tasks such as gaming and video rendering. For storage, the laptop includes two M.2 2280 slots, supporting up to 4 TB of total capacity. This configuration provides ample space for games, applications, and media files, while also offering flexibility for users who may need to expand their storage in the future. The combination of high-speed memory and versatile storage options ensures that the laptop can meet the demands of a wide range of users.

Battery and Charging: Power That Keeps Up

The AIM MAX Plus is powered by an 80Wh battery, which provides reliable performance for extended periods of use. It supports 65W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and minimize downtime. Additionally, the laptop is compatible with 140W USB Type-C charging via USB 4, offering a convenient and versatile charging solution for users on the go. These features make the AIM MAX Plus a practical choice for individuals who require a device that can keep up with their busy lifestyles, whether they are working, gaming, or traveling.

Connectivity and Software: Staying Up to Date

Modern connectivity options are a key feature of the AIM MAX Plus. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, making sure fast and reliable wireless performance. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11, providing access to the latest features, updates, and security enhancements. These capabilities ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices and networks, enhancing the overall user experience. Whether you’re connecting to peripherals, accessing cloud services, or streaming content, the AIM MAX Plus is equipped to handle it all.

Performance and Benchmarks: Competitive Results

Operating at a 65W thermal design power (TDP), the AIM MAX Plus delivers impressive performance across both gaming and productivity tasks. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities:

Geekbench 6: Demonstrates strong single and multi-core performance, making it suitable for demanding applications.

Demonstrates strong single and multi-core performance, making it suitable for demanding applications. Cinebench R24: While slightly behind higher-end processors like the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, it offers excellent performance for its price range.

While slightly behind higher-end processors like the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, it offers excellent performance for its price range. 3DMark Time Spy: Scores 8,845 on the iGPU test, showcasing its gaming potential.

Gaming Performance: Smooth and Reliable

The Radeon 860S iGPU ensures smooth gameplay, even at high resolutions and settings. Gaming benchmarks reveal its capabilities:

Cyberpunk 2077: Achieves 72 FPS at 2560×1600 resolution with high settings and FSR balanced.

Achieves at 2560×1600 resolution with high settings and FSR balanced. Elden Ring: Delivers a consistent 57-60 FPS at 1600p with high settings.

Delivers a consistent at 1600p with high settings. Forza Horizon 5: Runs at over 90 FPS at 1600p with ultra settings.

Runs at over at 1600p with ultra settings. Fortnite: Provides stable performance at ultra settings and 1600p resolution.

Thermals and Noise: Effective Cooling

The AIM MAX Plus employs a dual-fan cooling system that maintains average gaming temperatures of 68°C, with peaks of 86°C during stress tests. Noise levels remain moderate, making sure a comfortable user experience even during extended gaming sessions. While the cooling system is effective, it lacks the advanced technologies found in premium laptops, which could further optimize thermal management. Nonetheless, the system is sufficient for most users, balancing performance and noise control effectively.

Price and Availability: Targeting Affordability

The AIM MAX Plus is expected to launch in early October 2025, with a target price below $1,000. If this pricing is achieved, the laptop will offer a compelling mix of performance and affordability, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking high-end features. Its combination of powerful hardware, modern design, and practical features positions it as a strong competitor in the sub-$1,000 laptop market.

Limitations: Trade-Offs for Cost Efficiency

To maintain its competitive price, the AIM MAX Plus makes certain compromises. It lacks OLED display options and advanced cooling systems, and its RAM configuration is capped at 32 GB. Additionally, while the 65W TDP ensures efficiency, higher TDPs could unlock additional performance with third-party tools. These trade-offs are worth considering for users with specific needs, but they do not significantly detract from the laptop’s overall value.

A Balanced Choice for Performance and Affordability

The AIM MAX Plus delivers a well-rounded package of performance, versatility, and affordability. Its powerful processor and iGPU make it suitable for gaming, productivity, and entertainment, while its practical design and modern connectivity options enhance usability. If it meets its anticipated price point, the AIM MAX Plus will stand out as a compelling option for users seeking high-end features at a budget-friendly price.

