$13k AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 24-core, 128GB PC unveiled by BOXX

BOXX Technologies, a leading innovator in high-performance workstations, has recently launched the APEXX T4 PRO. This new workstation is powered by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, marking it as the most potent AMD platform to date. This exceptional processing power makes it an ideal choice for various creative industries, from visual effects artists and animators to architects, engineers, and data scientists.

The APEXX T4 PRO is powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, and designed to handle demanding 3D content creation workflows. Supporting up to 128 PCIe Gen 5 lanes and offers a boost of 5.3 GHz, providing unprecedented multi-processing power. This power, coupled with BOXX’s optimized liquid cooling system, ensures that the workstation can handle the most demanding tasks without overheating.

The APEXX T4 PRO is not only powerful but also versatile. It can support up to four professional-grade GPUs, including AMD Radeon Pro or NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada generation architecture. This support for multiple GPUs allows for enhanced rendering capabilities, making it a perfect fit for applications that rely heavily on graphics processing.

In addition to its processing power and GPU support, the APEXX T4 PRO also offers a range of other features to enhance its usability and performance. It includes multiple hard drive options, up to 2 TB of system memory, and IPMI for remote system management. The state-of-the-art liquid cooling system ensures that the workstation maintains optimal performance even during intensive tasks.

The APEXX T4 PRO is highly configurable, making it suitable for a variety of applications. It delivers outstanding performance for applications like Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Revit, SOLIDWORKS, Avid, Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, KeyShot, Blender, and Unreal Engine. This versatility makes it a valuable asset for any creative professional, whether they are working on 3D modeling, animation, video editing, or any other demanding task.

In addition to the APEXX T4 PRO, BOXX Technologies also offers the RAXX T3 PRO. This rack-mounted platform also features the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and is designed to handle complex production workflows. Whether you need a standalone workstation or a rack-mounted solution, BOXX offers a range of options to meet your needs.

BOXX CEO Wes Breyfogle has expressed his excitement about these new offerings, stating that the APEXX T4 PRO and RAXX T3 PRO offer a new standard of workstation performance. These workstations represent the next step in BOXX’s mission to provide high-performance solutions for creative professionals.

The APEXX T4 PRO, powered by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, offers an unmatched combination of power, versatility, and performance. Whether you’re a VFX artist, animator, architect, engineer, or data scientist, this workstation is designed to meet your most demanding needs. With its exceptional processing power, support for multiple GPUs, and a range of other features, the APEXX T4 PRO is an excellent choice for any creative professional.



