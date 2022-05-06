Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series CPU unveiled

Acer has introduced a new high-performance Chromebook notebook in the form of the convertible Acer Spin 514 (CP514-3H), that will be available to purchase during Q3 2022 priced at $580 in the US and €749 throughout Europe. While the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-3H) will be available in Q3 from $900 or €849.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 78% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow 6.1mm left and right bezels, 14” FHD IPS touchscreen display with 100% sRGB1 protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors based on AMD’s “Zen 3” architecture. The Chromebook features a 10 hour battery life and includes connectivity via WiFi 6 and features two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports and optional HDMI.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

“Get more done with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This convertible AMD Ryzen Chromebook with military-grade durability and its 14” 100% sRGB touchscreen display1 gives you the performance to easily handle everyday tasks and more. Multitasking on this laptop is a breeze with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor based on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.”

“We’re proud to partner with Acer to introduce the new AMD processor-powered Acer Spin 514,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “With the leadership performance of Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, Acer’s latest Chromebook is equipping consumers with technology that is putting collaboration and efficiency at the forefront of every classroom, office and creative space.”

Source : Acer

