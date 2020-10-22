Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with optional 4G LTE connectivity

In addition to announcing the launch of their new Acer Chromebox CXI4 mini PC next year, Acer has also introduced their new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 laptop powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU. Together with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics the laptop is capable of providing up to 14 hours of use on a single charge and comes with optional 4G LTE connectivity if required. The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128 GB of storage

“A super sleek and ultraportable design allows users to further make the most of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, which has a durable and stylish aluminum top cover as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass display and touchpad that provide resistance to scratches and damage. Additionally, narrow bezels allow for a 78% screen-to-body ratio that keeps the focus on the notebook’s 13.3-inch full HD IPS[2] touchscreen display.”

“The sleek Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is less than 1.2kg (2.64 lbs) light and a mere 15.55 mm (0.61 in) thin, with dimensions barely larger than a sheet of paper. The Chromebook also has an optional backlit keyboard so it’s easy to stay productive in a range of lighting conditions.A pair of 360-degree hinges empower users with four usage modes: clamshell mode for traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes for presenting or when space-constrained.”

Connectivity on the laptop is provided via 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO technology as well as the already mentioned optional 4G LTE, as well as two USB Type-C ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 also includes a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and peripherals can be connected via Bluetooth 5.

Source : Acer

