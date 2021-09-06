System76 Pangolin Linux laptop with AMD Ryzen 5500U & 5700U CPUs

If you are in the market for a new Linux laptop you will be pleased to know that the team over at System76 have recently announced the availability of its new Pangolin Linux laptop equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5500U or 5700U CPUs depending on your budget and performance preference. Equipped with a 15.6 inch full HD display the laptop comes with a choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS operating system is and supports up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of onboard storage.

“Feast your eyes on System76’s first laptop powered by AMD Ryzen mobile processors. Get up to the Ryzen 7 5700U CPU for fast and nimble everyday computing. Round out your AMD experience with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. This one-two AMD punch makes our Pangolin outshine all others! (Apologies to any pangolins reading this.)”

System76 Pangolin Linux laptop specifications

Operating System

Pop!_OS 21.04 (64-bit), Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit), or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit)

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U: 2.1 up to 4.0 GHz – 6 Cores – 12 Threads

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U: 1.8 up to 4.3 GHz – 8 Cores – 16 Threads

Display

15.6″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish

Graphics

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Memory

Up to 64 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz

Storage

1 x M.2 SSD(SATA or PCIe NVMe). Up to 2TB total.

Expansion

1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2× USB 2.0 Type-A, MicroSD Card Reader

Input

Multitouch Clickpad, Multi-Color Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard

Networking

Gigabit Ethernet, Intel® Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

Video Ports

HDMI 2.0 (w/HDCP)

Audio

Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo

Camera

1.0M 720p HD Webcam

“The lightest of our 15” laptops, the sleek and slender Pangolin features a multi-color backlit keyboard with addictive tactile feedback. Digitize your mind in comfort with a large trackpad and thin-bezel 1080p matte display. Pop!_OS stays up-to-date so you can focus on what you do best. And with efficiency tools such as Auto-Tiling and Keyboard navigation, you’ll do your best quicker than ever.”

“The Pangolin is highly upgradable to accommodate your growing skill tree. Explore new fields, languages, and environments at your own pace. And remember, upgrading your charisma to the max level unlocks extra opportunities! The best partnerships start with two skilled parties working towards a common goal. A pilot and his ground team. A golden boy and a loose cannon who doesn’t play by the rules. Peanut butter and jelly. Likewise, the Pangolin features a CPU-graphics partnership for the ages.”

Source : System76 : Liliputing

