System76 Galago Pro Intel Tiger Lake Linux laptop

Linux laptop manufacturer System76 has unveiled a new addition to their range in the form of the System76 Galago Pro Linux laptop sporting Intel’s Tiger Lake processor options. In the form of a 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 offerings 2.4 up to 4.2 GHz with 8MB Cache, 4 Cores and 8 Threads or a 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 offering 2.8 up to 4.7 GHz with 12MB Cache, 4 Cores and 8 Threads. The Linux laptop is not yet available to purchase but is equipped with a 14 inch 1080P matte display and optional NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU together with PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage.

“The Galago Pro is equipped with a variety of available software tools and ports like Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4 to prepare you for most situations. Upgrade your laptop with PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage and an optional GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for an additional boost of speed. Go game, go code, go take on the world with the Galago Pro.”

““Come over,” they said. “It’ll be fun,” they said. “Bring your computer.” Little did you know, your friend just wanted to record your reaction to getting face-hugged by an alien parasitoid. Now your helium-filled goat screech reverberates off the walls every time they receive a text message. Such is the price to pay when you’re the proud owner of a lightweight laptop with NVIDIA graphics, and your friend is…well, let’s just say they’re doomed come Halloween.”

To be notified when the System76 Galago Pro Linux laptop is available to purchase jump over to the System76 website to register your interest

Operating System Pop!_OS 20.10 (64-bit), Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit), or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit) Firmware System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware Processor 11th Gen Intel® Core i5-1135G7: 2.4 up to 4.2 GHz – 8MB Cache – 4 Cores – 8 Threads 11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7: 2.8 up to 4.7 GHz – 12MB Cache – 4 Cores – 8 Threads Display 14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish Graphics Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, Optional NVIDIA GTX 1650 Memory Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz Storage 1 × M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe. Up to 2TB total. Expansion 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Thunderbolt™ 4, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, MicroSD Card Reader Input Multitouch Touchpad, Backlit Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard Networking Gigabit Ethernet, Intel® Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Video Ports HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 1.2 Audio Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo Camera 1.0M 720p HD Webcam Security Disabled ME, Kensington® Lock Battery Li-Ion – 49 Wh Charger Dependent on Graphics: Intel Graphics: 65 Watts, AC-in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC-out 19V, 3.42A GTX 1650: 90 Watts, AC-in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC-out 19V, 4.74A Dimensions 12.79″ × 8.86″ × 0.69″ (32.49 × 2.50 × 1.75cm) Weight 3.1 lbs (1.41kg) Base weight. Varies on configuration. Model galp5

Source : Liliputing : System76

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals