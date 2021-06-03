Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta unveiled by System76

The develop and team at System76 of this week released a Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta version allowing you to try out the new COSMIC desktop in the companies Linux distribution. Designed to be easy-to-use and highly customisable the latest Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta is now available to download via Github using the link below. Don’t forget this is a beta release, so expect to find a few bugs and sticking points.

“This release brings major new changes to the Desktop Environment including customization options with COSMIC. There are many corner cases with those features that your testing will help reveal. We’re seeking upgrade testing as well as fresh install testing.

You can upgrade to Pop!_OS 21.04 from Pop!_OS 20.10. It is recommended that you backup your data, download the Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta ISO and write it to a USB drive first. Report issues you encounter on this repository. Label issues with the 21.04 tag. Issues will be triaged and added to the Pop!_OS 21.04 project. If you have any usability feedback, label issues with ux tag or contact our UX architect at ux@system76.com.”

Source : Liliputing : System76

