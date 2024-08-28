TriMax Pro triple screen laptop from $799

Ever felt the frustration of juggling multiple applications on a single screen, constantly minimizing and maximizing windows just to get your work done? The constant back-and-forth is not only time-consuming but also mentally exhausting. Now, imagine having all three applications visible simultaneously, without the need for external monitors or tangled cables. That’s the promise of the TriMax Pro, the world’s first triple-screen laptop. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 32GB RAM, and three built-in 1080P Full-HD screens, this device is designed to enhance productivity and multitasking. Intrigued by how this could change your work life? Let’s explore further.

TriMax Pro Triple Screen Laptop

Early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $799 or £604 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The TriMax Pro features a unique triple-screen setup that redefines multitasking. The main horizontal center screen is flanked by two vertical side screens, all boasting 1080P Full-HD displays. With adjustable brightness up to 400 nits, you can work comfortably in any lighting condition. Imagine having your code, design software, and communication tools all visible at once—no more switching between tabs or windows. This setup allows you to keep your workflow uninterrupted, making it easier to manage complex projects and deadlines.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 32GB of RAM, the TriMax Pro ensures that you can run multiple applications smoothly and efficiently. Whether you’re compiling code, rendering graphics, or streaming games, this laptop handles it all with ease. Running on Windows 11 Pro, you also get enhanced security features and a user-friendly interface. The combination of powerful hardware and advanced software means you can tackle any task with confidence, knowing your laptop won’t let you down.

The low-profile mechanical keyboard on the TriMax Pro triple screen laptop offers a tactile and responsive typing experience. With detachable keycaps and adjustable backlighting, you can customize your setup to suit your preferences. This keyboard is designed to keep up with your fast-paced work environment, ensuring you never miss a keystroke. Whether you’re typing up reports, coding, or gaming, the keyboard’s responsiveness and comfort make it a joy to use.

If the TriMax Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the TriMax Pro triple screen laptop project assess the promotional video below.

Worried about overheating? The TriMax Pro comes equipped with a unique triple fan system that keeps your laptop cool even during intensive tasks. This advanced cooling mechanism ensures that your device runs efficiently, prolonging its lifespan and maintaining optimal performance. You can push your laptop to its limits without worrying about thermal throttling or hardware damage, allowing you to focus on your work or play without interruptions.

Stay connected with WIFI 6E, offering faster speeds and more stable connections. The 10-point touchpad provides accurate control, making navigation a breeze. Whether you’re working from home or on the go, the TriMax Pro keeps you connected and in control. The reliable connectivity options ensure that you can collaborate with colleagues, attend virtual meetings, or stream content without any hiccups.

Your data’s security is paramount. The TriMax Pro features a fingerprint login system, providing secure and quick access to your device. Say goodbye to cumbersome passwords and hello to a more secure, efficient way to log in. This added layer of security ensures that your sensitive information remains protected, giving you peace of mind whether you’re working on confidential projects or personal tasks.

Despite its advanced features, the TriMax Pro maintains a sleek, all-in-one design that is easy to set up and transport. Whether you’re moving between meetings or working from a café, this laptop is designed to go wherever you do, providing a powerful, portable solution for all your multitasking needs. The lightweight and compact design make it convenient to carry, while the robust build quality ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

Elevate your productivity and multitasking capabilities with the TriMax Pro triple-screen laptop. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to a more efficient, powerful, and portable workspace. This innovative device is more than just a tool; it’s an investment in your productivity and creativity, allowing you to achieve more in less time.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the triple screen laptop, jump over to the official TriMax Pro crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

