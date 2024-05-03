Scope Pro triple laptop 2K portable 14 inch monitors

Imagine the possibilities that open up when you introduce the Scope Pro Triple 14” 2K Laptop Monitor into your workspace. This portable laptop monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels is not just a tool; it’s a game-changer that can transform the way you work, play, and create. Picture yourself seamlessly transitioning from drafting a business proposal to editing a video, all on a screen that adjusts to your needs.

Scope Pro

The Scope Pro Triple Monitor is a versatile powerhouse that adapts to your every demand. With five different usage modes at your disposal, you can effortlessly switch between tasks without missing a beat. Use it as a standalone screen when you need to focus on a single project, or connect it to your laptop for an expanded workspace. The possibilities are endless, and they’re all within your reach.

Early bird deals are now available for the clever project from roughly $199 or £159 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

But the Scope Pro portable laptop monitors aren’t just about functionality; they are also a versatile piece of design. Equipped with a foldable 350° kickstand and unique magnetic, reverse folding hinge not only make it easy to share your work with others but also allow you to position the screen in a way that’s most comfortable for you. Imagine being able to mount a monitor above your laptop, creating a stacked viewing angle that reduces neck strain during those long hours of work. It’s a small detail that can make a big difference in your daily comfort and productivity now and into the future.

Triple Laptop Monitors

Despite its impressive features, the Scope Pro Triple Monitor is incredibly portable. At just 1.1 pounds and 4.8mm thick, it’s a featherweight champion that punches well above its class. You can easily slip it into your bag and take it with you wherever you go, whether you’re heading to a coffee shop for a change of scenery or traveling across the country for a business trip. And when you arrive at your destination, setting it up is a breeze. With the included transparent case, screen-protective leather laptop stand, and snap-on attachment, you’ll be ready to work (or play) in no time.

But the real magic happens when you turn on the Scope Pro Triple Monitor and experience its stunning visual quality. The 2K resolution and 100% sRGB color accuracy bring your content to life in a way that’s both captivating and true-to-life. Whether you’re editing photos, watching a movie, or simply browsing the web, every image is crisp, clear, and vibrant. And with adjustable brightness up to 400 nits, you can work comfortably in any lighting condition, whether you’re in a dimly lit room or outside on a sunny day.

If the Scope Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the Scope Pro triple monitor displays for laptops project observe the promotional video below.

2K 14 Inch Portable Screens

The Scope Pro portable laptop monitor is more than just a screen; it’s a gateway to enhanced productivity and enjoyment. It’s a tool that empowers you to work smarter, not harder, and to experience your content in a way that’s both immersive and inspiring. Whether you’re a professional looking to streamline your workflow, a creative seeking a more flexible canvas, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in technology, this portable laptop monitor is designed with you in mind.

So why settle for a traditional workspace when you can have a dynamic, adaptable environment that evolves with your needs? With the Scope Pro portable monitor by your side, you can unlock your full potential and experience a new level of productivity and enjoyment. It’s not just a monitor; it’s a partner in your success, and it’s waiting for you to embrace the future of work and play.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the triple monitor displays for laptops, jump over to the official Scope Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



