Framework Laptop 13 AMD Ryzen 7040 modular laptop production increases

The unique Framework Laptop 16 modular laptop has rightly won a Place on the TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023. This is a significant achievement for the company, marking the second time a Framework product has been honored with this award. The original Framework Laptop was similarly recognized in 2021, solidifying the company’s reputation for innovation and quality.

The Framework Laptop 16 has undergone extensive improvements since the development unit, particularly in its mechanical fit and finish. Currently, the company is nearing the end of the DVT2 phase, the final engineering phase of product development. The Framework engineering and supply chain teams have been diligently working on engineering validation, firmware development, and preparing for manufacturing. Over the past few months, numerous small mechanical and electrical changes have been made, signaling the company’s commitment to delivering a superior product.

In parallel, Framework has been making strides in the production of the Framework Laptop 13, specifically the AMD Ryzen 7040 Series. Production has fully ramped up, and the company expects to clear all pre-order batches and move into in-stock before the end of the year. This is indeed promising news for customers eagerly waiting for their orders. Other articles we have written that you may find of interest on the subject of Framework modular laptops :

One of the key updates for the Framework Laptop 13 is the release of the higher-capacity 61Wh Battery. Now available in the Framework Marketplace, this battery is compatible with all Framework Laptop 13 models. However, a BIOS update is required on 11th Gen and 12th Gen systems to unlock the additional capacity. The 11th Gen 3.19 BIOS update is ready, while the 12th Gen update is still in development.

In addition to the battery upgrade, an updated BIOS and driver bundle has been released in Beta. This update resolves several issues, including improved Linux compatibility. Newly produced units starting from part of Batch 3 will have this update pre-loaded, which should enhance the user experience significantly.

The Framework Laptop 13, AMD Ryzen 7040 Series, has been well-received by critics and users alike. The Verge gave the laptop a 9/10 review, attesting to its quality and performance. This positive reception, coupled with the company’s ongoing product development and production updates, paints a bright future for Framework.

Framework is making significant strides in the tech industry with its innovative products. The recognition of the Framework Laptop 16 by TIME and the successful production increase of the Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series) are testaments to the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the future as it continues to innovate and improve its product line.

