GMKtec EVO X1 Review: Compact AMD Ryzen Gaming Powerhouse Running Bazzite OS



Gaming has come a long way, hasn’t it? From bulky desktop rigs to sleek, portable setups, the way we play has evolved to fit our lifestyles. But let’s be honest—finding a device that balances power, portability, and versatility can feel like chasing a unicorn. Maybe you’re tired of lugging around a massive gaming laptop or frustrated with consoles that don’t double as productive workstations. If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. The good news? There’s a new contender in town that might just check all the boxes: the GMKtec EVO X1. This compact mini PC promises to deliver powerhouse performance without taking over your desk—or your budget.

At first glance, the EVO X1 is more than just a pretty face. It’s powered by AMD’s innovative Ryzen AI HX370 processor and Radeon 890M GPU, making it a serious player in the gaming world. But what really sets it apart is its Linux-based Bazzite OS, a gaming-optimized operating system that’s as intuitive as it is powerful. Whether you’re diving into AAA titles at 1080p or multitasking between work and play, this little machine is designed to keep up with your demands. Curious? Let’s dive into what makes the EVO X1 a fantastic option for modern gamers and multitaskers alike.

GMKtec EVO X1

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GMKtec EVO X1 is a compact mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI HX370 processor and Radeon 890M GPU, designed for high-performance gaming and multitasking.

It features 32GB of RAM, configurable TDP up to 64W, and advanced thermal management for consistent performance during demanding tasks.

Running on the Linux-based Bazzite OS, it offers dual modes (Gaming Mode and Desktop Mode) and pre-installed tools for gaming and productivity.

Supports HDR, 144Hz refresh rate, 4K video playback, and compatibility with peripherals like Xbox controllers, enhancing gaming and multimedia experiences.

While offering impressive performance, its premium hardware results in a higher price point, and some newer games may experience minor performance issues initially.

Key Hardware Highlights

At the heart of the EVO X1 lies the AMD Ryzen AI HX370 processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. With 12 cores and 24 threads, it ensures seamless multitasking and exceptional processing power. This is complemented by the Radeon 890M GPU, which features RDNA 3.5 architecture, 16 compute units, and 8GB of dedicated VRAM, making it capable of handling demanding gaming and productivity tasks with ease.

Additional hardware features include:

32GB of RAM for smooth performance across resource-intensive applications, making sure lag-free multitasking.

for smooth performance across resource-intensive applications, making sure lag-free multitasking. Configurable TDP (Thermal Design Power) up to 64W, allowing users to balance performance and energy efficiency based on their needs.

up to 64W, allowing users to balance performance and energy efficiency based on their needs. Advanced thermal management to prevent overheating and maintain consistent performance during extended gaming sessions.

This combination of innovative hardware makes the EVO X1 a formidable choice for gamers, content creators, and multitaskers who require a reliable and powerful system.

Gaming Performance: What to Expect

The EVO X1 is designed to deliver a smooth and immersive gaming experience, even with modern AAA titles. It excels at running games at 1080p resolution with medium settings, providing reliable frame rates and impressive visuals. Popular titles such as God of War Ragnarok, Cyberpunk 2077, and Spider-Man 2 perform consistently well, while older classics like Half-Life 2 and Left 4 Dead 2 can be played at 1440p with enhanced graphical settings.

Key gaming features include:

FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) , which enhances frame rates without compromising visual quality, making sure smoother gameplay.

, which enhances frame rates without compromising visual quality, making sure smoother gameplay. Sharpness control, allowing users to fine-tune display output for a personalized visual experience.

These features ensure that the EVO X1 strikes a balance between performance and visual fidelity, making it suitable for both casual gamers and those who enjoy more demanding titles.

EVO X1 Running Bazzite OS

Gain further expertise in AMD Ryzen AI HX370 processor by checking out these recommendations.

Bazzite OS: A Gaming-Focused Operating System

The EVO X1 runs on Bazzite OS, a Linux-based platform specifically optimized for gaming. Its interface, inspired by the Steam Deck, offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. The system provides two distinct modes to cater to different needs:

Gaming Mode : A streamlined interface designed for launching and managing games effortlessly.

: A streamlined interface designed for launching and managing games effortlessly. Desktop Mode: A full-featured desktop environment for productivity tasks such as video editing, photo editing, and web browsing.

Pre-installed tools include emulators for retro gaming, photo editing software, and web browsing applications. The Bazzite portal simplifies the installation of additional apps and updates, making sure the system is ready to use immediately. This dual-mode functionality makes the EVO X1 a versatile device for both gaming and everyday tasks.

Display and Peripheral Support

The EVO X1 enhances your gaming and multimedia experience with advanced display features that cater to modern standards:

HDR support for vibrant colors and improved contrast, delivering lifelike visuals.

for vibrant colors and improved contrast, delivering lifelike visuals. A 144Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive visuals during fast-paced gaming sessions.

for smooth and responsive visuals during fast-paced gaming sessions. 4K video playback capability for enjoying high-resolution content with stunning clarity.

The device is compatible with Xbox controllers and other peripherals, making it easy to integrate into your existing gaming setup. Its compact design also makes it ideal for couch gaming or as a portable desktop solution, offering flexibility for various use cases.

Customization and Power Management

One of the standout features of the EVO X1 is its BIOS-level TDP control, which allows users to adjust power settings to suit their specific needs. Whether you aim to maximize performance for gaming or conserve energy for lighter tasks, the system provides the flexibility to adapt. Additionally, the dual-mode functionality (Gaming Mode and Desktop Mode) ensures the device can handle a wide range of activities, from immersive gaming to everyday productivity tasks like video editing or web browsing.

Limitations to Consider

While the EVO X1 offers impressive capabilities, there are a few limitations worth noting:

The premium hardware, including the AMD HX370 processor, contributes to a higher price point , which may not suit budget-conscious buyers.

, which may not suit budget-conscious buyers. Some newer games, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, have shown minor performance issues, though these are expected to improve with future software updates.

These considerations are important for users evaluating whether the EVO X1 aligns with their specific needs and budget, especially if they prioritize cost-effectiveness or plan to play the latest, most demanding titles.

Who Should Choose the EVO X1?

The EVO X1 is an excellent choice for gaming enthusiasts who value portability without compromising on performance. Its compact size and powerful hardware make it ideal for those who need a mini PC capable of running modern games and handling multitasking efficiently. Beyond gaming, it also serves as a capable desktop replacement for tasks like video editing, photo editing, and general productivity.

The EVO X1 combines innovative hardware with a gaming-optimized operating system, offering a versatile and portable solution for gamers and multitaskers. Whether you’re diving into AAA titles or using it for everyday tasks, this mini PC demonstrates the potential of compact computing without sacrificing performance.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals