Origin PC NS-15 Ryzen 5000 AMD laptop workstation range unveiled

If you are in the market for a new laptop you may be interested in new systems created by Origin PC equipped with AMD Ryzen processors. Laptops equips with the new Ryzen 5000 options start from $1,845 for the Ryzen 5 5600X supported by a RTX 2060, 8 GB of RAM and 250 NVMe storage, although prices can rise sharply to $4,317 for a maxed-out Ryzen 9 5950X Origin PC AMD laptop. The 15.6 inch display offer users a 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz reolsution and support for up to 64GB of RAM and up to 6TB of storage.

Connectivity on the AMD laptop range include 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Tyype-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm headset jack, 1 x 3.5mm microphone jack, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port and a handy microSD card reader.

To configure your perfect AMD laptop jump over to the official Origin PC website where you can design every last feature and specification creating your perfect workstation laptop.

Source : Liliputing : Notebook Check

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals