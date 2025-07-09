GMKTec Evo X2 Review : AMD Mini PC That Redefines Power and Portability

What if you could pack the power of a mid-range desktop GPU into a device small enough to fit in your backpack? The GMKTec Evo X2, equipped with AMD’s most powerful integrated GPU (iGPU) to date, promises to do just that. With the Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU at its core, this mini PC challenges the notion that high-performance computing requires bulky hardware. But here’s the catch: while its sleek design and innovative specs make it a dream for gamers and professionals alike, its premium price tag and non-upgradable RAM could make some think twice. Is the Evo X2 the ultimate compact powerhouse, or does it fall short of its ambitious claims? Let’s break it down.

In this in-depth review by ETA PRIME, we’ll explore the Evo X2’s standout features, from its 40 compute-unit RDNA 3.5 iGPU to its AI-driven capabilities that rival dedicated GPUs. You’ll discover how it handles demanding tasks like 1440p gaming, AI workloads, and creative content production, all while staying cool under pressure. But it’s not all smooth sailing—trade-offs like fixed memory and a hefty price tag may temper its appeal. By the end, you’ll have a clear sense of whether this compact PC is worth the investment or if its compromises outweigh its innovations. After all, sometimes the smallest devices spark the biggest debates.

GMKTec Evo X2 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GMKTec Evo X2 features the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and the Radeon 8060S iGPU, delivering performance comparable to mid-range desktop GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX 4060.

Equipped with 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (up to 96 GB usable as VRAM) and dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 16 TB of storage, the Evo X2 balances speed and capacity but lacks RAM upgradeability.

The dual blower cooling system and 230W power supply ensure efficient heat dissipation and stable performance, with a TDP boost option up to 150W for demanding workloads.

Designed for gaming and AI workloads, it excels in 1440p gaming with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and supports AI-driven tasks like LLM processing and video rendering.

While offering innovative performance in a compact aluminum chassis, its premium price and limited upgrade options may deter budget-conscious or future-proofing-focused users.

Processor and GPU: The Core of High Performance

At the heart of the Evo X2 is the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, built on AMD’s innovative Zen 5 architecture. This processor features 16 cores and 32 threads, delivering exceptional multitasking and computational power. Its integrated Radeon 8060S iGPU, based on RDNA 3.5 technology, includes 40 compute units and operates at clock speeds of up to 2900 MHz. This combination provides performance comparable to mid-range desktop GPUs, such as the NVIDIA RTX 4060 and AMD Radeon RX 7600. For a mini PC, this level of power is unprecedented, making it a strong contender for demanding workloads, including gaming, AI processing, and content creation.

The Evo X2’s iGPU is particularly noteworthy for its ability to handle graphically intensive tasks without the need for a dedicated GPU. This makes it an attractive option for users seeking high performance in a compact form factor, whether for gaming or professional applications.

Memory and Storage: Balancing Speed and Capacity

The Evo X2 is equipped with 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, offering exceptional memory bandwidth for resource-intensive applications. Up to 96 GB of this memory can be allocated as VRAM, significantly enhancing graphical performance. However, the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, making it non-upgradable. This fixed configuration may be a drawback for users who prioritize future-proofing or require flexibility in memory upgrades.

On the storage front, the Evo X2 includes two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, supporting up to 16 TB of storage. This ensures ample space for games, applications, and large datasets. The combination of high-speed RAM and expandable storage provides a balance of speed and capacity, catering to both gamers and professionals working with large files or datasets.

GMKTec Evo X2 Review : AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Cooling and Power: Designed for Efficiency

To maintain consistent performance, the Evo X2 employs a dual blower cooling system paired with a robust heatsink. This setup efficiently dissipates heat, even during intensive workloads, making sure the system remains stable under pressure. The cooling system is complemented by a 230W power supply, which supports a TDP boost of up to 140W. Users can manually adjust this to 150W for additional performance, making the Evo X2 adaptable to varying workload demands.

This efficient cooling and power management system ensures that the Evo X2 can handle prolonged use without overheating or throttling. Whether you’re gaming, rendering videos, or running AI models, the Evo X2 is designed to deliver consistent and reliable performance.

AI and Productivity: A Tool for Innovation

The GMKTec Evo X2 is not just a gaming powerhouse; it also excels in AI-driven workloads. Equipped with AMD’s XDNA NPU, the device accelerates tasks such as large language model (LLM) processing, image generation, and video rendering. These capabilities make it a valuable tool for professionals and enthusiasts working with AI technologies.

While some advanced AI features require driver updates to unlock their full potential, the Evo X2 is already well-suited for handling complex workloads. Its ability to process AI tasks efficiently positions it as a versatile tool for productivity, catering to users in fields such as data science, machine learning, and creative content production.

Gaming Performance: High-Quality 1440p Gameplay

For gaming enthusiasts, the Evo X2 delivers an impressive experience at 1440p resolution. Using AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology, the device achieves high frame rates at ultra settings in demanding titles like Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Borderlands 3. FSR frame generation further enhances performance, making sure smooth gameplay even in graphically intensive scenarios.

The Evo X2’s gaming capabilities demonstrate the power of its integrated GPU, making it a viable alternative to systems with dedicated GPUs. Its ability to handle modern games at high settings underscores its appeal to gamers seeking performance without compromise in a compact design.

Synthetic Benchmarks: Performance Validated

Benchmarking results validate the Evo X2’s impressive capabilities. In Geekbench 6, it scores over 3076 in single-core performance and exceeds 20,000 in multi-core tests. Its 3DMark Time Spy score of 11,253 places it on par with mid-range desktop GPUs, reinforcing its position as a high-performance solution in a compact form factor.

These results highlight the Evo X2’s ability to handle both gaming and productivity tasks with ease. Whether you’re running demanding applications or benchmarking its performance, the Evo X2 consistently delivers top-tier results.

Build and Design: Compact and Functional

The Evo X2 features a durable aluminum chassis with a sleek, modern design. Its RGB cooling fan not only adds a touch of style but also ensures optimal temperatures for the M.2 drives. The compact form factor includes rear air exhausts, promoting efficient airflow without compromising portability.

This thoughtful design makes the Evo X2 an attractive option for users seeking both aesthetics and functionality. Its compact size and robust build quality make it suitable for a variety of environments, from home offices to gaming setups.

Limitations: Factors to Consider

Despite its strengths, the Evo X2 has some limitations. Its premium price, driven by the advanced AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, may deter budget-conscious buyers. Additionally, the fixed RAM configuration limits upgradability, leaving storage as the only expandable component. These factors may be a concern for users prioritizing future-proofing or those seeking more customization options.

While the Evo X2 offers innovative technology and performance, its limited upgrade options and high cost may not suit all users. Potential buyers should carefully consider their needs and budget before investing in this mini PC.

A Compact Powerhouse with Trade-offs

The GMKTec Evo X2 stands out as a remarkable mini PC, delivering desktop-level performance in a compact design. Its powerful processor, advanced iGPU, and efficient cooling system make it an excellent choice for gamers, AI enthusiasts, and professionals seeking high performance without a dedicated GPU. However, its premium price and limited upgrade options may not align with the needs of all users.

If you value innovative technology in a small form factor and can accommodate its limitations, the Evo X2 is a compelling choice for your computing needs. Its combination of power, versatility, and portability makes it a standout option in the world of compact PCs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



