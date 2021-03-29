MINISFORUM UM340 mini PC launches from $559

Following on from the launch of the AMD MINISFORUM DMAF5 mini PC in the middle of last year, hardware manufacturer MINISFORUM has this week announced the launch of their new mini PC in the form of the UM340. Powered by a Ryzen 5 3450U processor with four cores, eight threads, and a basic clock speed of 2.10GHz, supported by Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with a 1200MHz frequency.

Other features include AMD SenseMI technology, AMD Zen core architecture, AMD FreeSync and Directt12 technology and the ability to over clock to a maximum boost of 3.5Ghz. Memory and storage take the form of a standard 8GB×2 dual DDR4 RAM and M.2 2280 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options, together with a 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) for further expansion if required.

The MINISFORUM UM340 mini PC measures just 128mm x 127mm x 46mm in size and display ports take the form of HDMI 2.0 , DisplayPort , USB-C Port , 3.5mm Audio Jack port. Together with RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×2 , USB3.1 Port×1(Gen1 , 2.0A Max output , shutdown charging , Yellow) , USB3.1 Port×3(Gen2 , Blue) , USB-C Port×1(Gen2) , Digital MIC×1 and Clear CMOS×1.

You can expect the MINISFORUM UM340 mini PC to be made available towards the end of next month, April 2021 priced at $559 for the 16GB RAM+256GB SSD version and $599 for the 16GB RAM+512GB SSD version.

Specifications of the MINISFORUM UM340 mini PC include:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3450U , 4 Cores/8 Threads (Total L2 Cache 2MB , Total L3 Cache 4MB , Base Clock 2.1 GHz , up to 3.5GHz)

GPU : Radeon Vega 8 Graphics(Graphics Frequency 1200 MHz)

Memory : DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2)

Storage : M.2 2280 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD

Storage Expansion : 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)

Wireless Connectivity : M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel WIFI6 AX200 , BT5.1 pre-install)

Video Output : HDMI 2.0 ([email protected]) DisplayPort([email protected]) , USB-C Port([email protected])

Audio Output : HDMI 2.0 , DisplayPort , USB-C Port , 3.5mm Audio Jack

Peripherals Interface : RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×2 , USB3.1 Port×1(Gen1 , 2.0A Max output , shutdown charging , Yellow) , USB3.1 Port×3(Gen2 , Blue) , USB-C Port×1(Gen2) , Digital MIC×1 , Clear CMOS

Power DC 19V/3A

System : Windows 10 Pro

Product Dimension 128×127×46mm

Package Dimension 158×158×100mm

Net Weight 0.50/KGS

Gross Weight 1.40/KGS

Source : VideoCardz

