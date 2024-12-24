Ultra Compact 1L Mini Gaming PC : Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Gen 3

If you are thinking of building a small form factor gaming PC you might be interested in this interesting build by ETA Prime. That creates a 1-liter mini gaming PC, built around a refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Gen 3, represents a unique balance of portability, performance, and cost efficiency. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500T CPU and a low-profile NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, this system is designed for gamers who value compactness without compromising on functionality. While it delivers impressive results for its size, certain trade-offs are inherent to its design and should be carefully evaluated.

Small Yet Powerful Gaming PC

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Gen 3 serves as the backbone of this build, offering an ultra-compact 1-liter form factor that is smaller than most gaming consoles. This design makes it an excellent choice for users seeking a discreet, space-saving solution for their gaming setup, whether on a desk or in a living room. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500T processor, a 35W TDP chip, the system strikes a balance between energy efficiency and reliable performance. Its compact size and portability make it particularly appealing for gamers who need a system that can be easily transported or integrated into tight spaces.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The 1L mini gaming PC, based on a refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Gen 3, combines compact design with solid gaming performance, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500T CPU and a low-profile NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU.

Its ultra-compact 1-liter form factor is ideal for minimalistic setups, but the proprietary PCIe slot and low-profile GPU design limit upgrade options.

Upgrades like 32GB RAM and a 230W power adapter enhance performance, but the small size leads to potential heat and noise issues during extended gaming sessions.

Gaming benchmarks show impressive 1080p performance, with smooth frame rates in titles like “Spider-Man Remastered” (~86 FPS) and “Cyberpunk 2077” (~80 FPS with DLSS).

Cost efficiency is achieved through refurbished components, making it a budget-friendly option, though users must weigh trade-offs like noise levels and limited GPU compatibility.

The small footprint does not compromise its usability, but it does impose certain limitations on hardware compatibility and thermal management, which are important considerations for potential buyers.

GPU Integration: A Unique Approach

A defining feature of this mini gaming PC is its use of a low-profile NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. This GPU enables the system to handle modern gaming titles at 1080p resolution with smooth frame rates, making it suitable for a wide range of gaming experiences. The GPU connects via a proprietary PCIe Gen 4 x8 slot, which requires an adapter for compatibility. While this design allows the inclusion of a dedicated GPU in such a compact chassis, it also limits upgrade options, as only specific low-profile GPUs can fit within the case’s constraints.

The proprietary nature of the GPU connection is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it enables the system to achieve impressive gaming performance in a small form factor. On the other hand, it restricts future upgrades, which may be a drawback for users who want a more flexible system.

Ultra Compact 1L Mini Gaming PC

Upgrades That Boost Performance

To maximize the system’s capabilities, several key upgrades are implemented, enhancing its ability to handle demanding tasks and gaming scenarios effectively:

RAM: The memory is upgraded to 32GB, providing ample capacity for multitasking and making sure smooth performance in memory-intensive games and applications.

The memory is upgraded to 32GB, providing ample capacity for multitasking and making sure smooth performance in memory-intensive games and applications. Power Supply: The original power supply is replaced with a 230W Lenovo laptop power adapter. This upgrade ensures sufficient wattage to support both the CPU and GPU under load, reducing the risk of power-related performance bottlenecks.

These upgrades significantly improve the system’s overall performance, making it more capable of handling modern gaming and productivity tasks without compromising stability.

Cooling and Heat Management

Despite its compact size, the ThinkCentre M90q Gen 3 incorporates a well-designed ventilation system to manage heat during gaming sessions. The CPU operates at 45-47W under typical loads, with turbo boost reaching up to 74W, while the GPU’s TGP peaks at 70W. These power levels generate considerable heat, and the small form factor can exacerbate thermal challenges.

The system’s cooling solution is generally adequate for most gaming scenarios, but users should be aware of potential noise and heat buildup during extended sessions. The fans may become noticeably loud under heavy loads, which could be a concern for those who prioritize quiet operation. Proper placement and occasional cleaning of the ventilation system can help maintain optimal performance and minimize noise.

Gaming Performance: Benchmarks That Impress

The 1L mini gaming PC delivers solid performance across a variety of popular gaming titles, particularly at 1080p resolution. Below are some benchmark results that showcase its capabilities:

Spider-Man Remastered: Very high settings, ~86 FPS

Very high settings, ~86 FPS Cyberpunk 2077: High settings with DLSS, ~80 FPS

High settings with DLSS, ~80 FPS Overwatch 2: High settings, ~192 FPS

High settings, ~192 FPS Doom Eternal: High settings, ~103 FPS

High settings, ~103 FPS God of War Ragnarok: Medium settings with DLSS, ~60 FPS

Medium settings with DLSS, ~60 FPS Black Myth: Wukong: Medium settings with DLSS, ~72 FPS

These results demonstrate the system’s ability to handle graphically demanding games with smooth frame rates, particularly when using NVIDIA’s DLSS technology to enhance performance. For gamers focused on 1080p gaming, this system offers a compelling mix of performance and efficiency.

Limitations to Consider

While the 1L mini gaming PC excels in many areas, it is not without its limitations. These trade-offs are inherent to its compact design and should be carefully considered:

Restricted GPU Options: The compact chassis only accommodates low-profile GPUs, limiting upgrade possibilities for users who may want to enhance their system in the future.

The compact chassis only accommodates low-profile GPUs, limiting upgrade possibilities for users who may want to enhance their system in the future. Noise Levels: Under heavy loads, the system’s fans can become quite loud, which may detract from the overall user experience, particularly in quiet environments.

These limitations are common among small form factor PCs and are a trade-off for the system’s portability and space-saving design.

Cost Efficiency Through Refurbished Components

One of the most attractive aspects of this build is its cost efficiency. By using refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Gen 3 units, you can achieve a budget-friendly gaming solution without sacrificing performance. While Gen 3 units are slightly more expensive than their Gen 2 counterparts, they offer improved processing power and compatibility with newer GPUs, making them a worthwhile investment for gamers on a budget.

Additionally, the low-profile RTX 3050 GPU is a cost-effective alternative to high-end GPUs, providing excellent performance for 1080p gaming at a fraction of the cost. This combination of refurbished components and affordable upgrades makes the 1L mini gaming PC an accessible option for gamers looking to maximize value without compromising on quality.

