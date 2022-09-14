Sierra Wireless AirLink RX55 cellular router

The new AirLink RX55 cellular router from Sierra Wireless has been designed to provide users with an ultra-low power consumption cellular router, that’s offers a wide operating voltage, making it ideal for solar or battery powered remote monitoring installations and applications. The RX55 cellular router provides users access to multi-band, public network coverage supporting Band 71 as well as most private networking bands including CBRS Band 48 in the U.S., and private Band 42 and Band 43 throughout Europe.

“The AirLink RX55’s design along with its’ ultra-low power, ethernet and dual-serial port makes it ideal for use in both fixed and mobile industrial applications including power and water utilities, oil fields, pipelines, mines, agriculture, manufacturing, waste management, private networking and SCADA applications.”

Sierra has confirmed that its new AirLink RX55 LTE cellular router will be available to purchase worldwide during Q4 2022 although no pricing has been confirmed as yet.

AirLink RX55 cellular router

“For IT/OT Managers who need to connect, manage and gain intelligence from critical assets in extremely harsh or distributed environments, the RX55 family of industrial cellular routers enables edge intelligence through secure IIoT/Industry 4.0 deployments,” said Tom Mueller, VP of Product Management, Sierra Wireless. “Unlike other products on the market, the ultra-low power and rugged RX55 not only supports advanced network designs, but also enables new edge applications through container support, with centralized remote management services. This makes it perfect for industrial IoT customers looking for a future-proof solution for connecting remote fixed assets in challenging environments.”

“Sierra Wireless has been an active contributor in the Open Field Message Bus (OpenFMB) users group for its open-source data models, interoperability testing procedures, and foundational use-case,” said Dr. Stuart Laval, Chair, UCA OpenFMB users group. “With the edge computing capabilities of their router solution, distributed intelligence applications can be run to help enable secure device-to-device communications between grid automation and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) systems. I look forward to seeing these capabilities demonstrated again with other early adopters at next month’s UCA OpenFMB interoperability PlugFest event.”

Source : SW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals