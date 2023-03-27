Transforms Framework modular laptop mainboard into a desktop PC

Those of you interested in building a desktop PC from the components of the Framework modular laptop, will be pleased to know that Cooler Master has launched a new case that will soon be available from the official Framework website priced at $39. If you would rather 3D print your very own case Framework is also making available the designs and sells the mainboards it uses in its laptops as a stand-alone computer. The case measures 297 x 133 x 15mm enabling it to be mounted to the back of your display.

Cooler Master Framework Mainboard Case

“Cooler Master and Framework team up to produce a transparent case for the Framework Laptop 13 Mainboard. Easily display the inner workings of your Framework Laptop 13 without compromising on protection. Since the Framework Laptop 13 Mainboard is a standalone module, all you need for a powered up computer is the Cooler Master Mainboard Case, memory, storage, WiFi or an Ethernet Expansion Card, USB-C Power Adapter and a display.”

“The transparent case displays the Framework Mainboard nicely while maintaining a thin profile at 297mm x 133mm x 14.9mm. Lay it flat, mount it, or prop it up with the included stand. Supports VESA 100mm x 100mm mounting to attach to a monitor or stand. VESA mounting fasteners are included in the box.”

“Customize the ports and functionality with the Framework Expansion Card system. Choose up to four Expansion Cards, with two on each side. Expansion Cards are hot swappable; simply slide and click them into the case, no tools needed.”

For more information and specifications on the Cooler Master Mainboard Case for the Framework mainboard jump over to the official Framework website by following the link below, where you can register your details to be notified once the stand-alone PC cases available to purchase. Links are also provided to jump over to the Framework repository where 3D printed files are available for you to download.

Source : Framework





