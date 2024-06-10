Framework modular Laptop 13 now features higher resolution screen option

Framework has unveiled its latest option for its Laptop 13 customizable modular portable computer system, Enabling users to now equip it with a high-resolution 13.5” display option. This new display, custom-developed with panel partner BOE, significantly enhances the user experience by offering a resolution of 2880×1920, which translates to an impressive 256 PPI. This upgrade is available for both AMD and Intel-powered DIY Edition configurations, making it a versatile choice for tech enthusiasts.

Key Takeaways New high-resolution 13.5” display with 2880×1920 resolution and 256 PPI.

Brightness increased from 400 nit to 500 nit.

Refresh rate upgraded from 60Hz to 120Hz with variable refresh rate support.

Gray-to-gray rise+fall response time reduced to 12ms.

Maintains 3:2 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, and matte anti-glare surface.

Rounded corners on the display for improved manufacturing efficiency.

Compatible with all existing Framework Laptop 13 models.

Enhanced Visual Experience

The new high-resolution display option for the Framework Laptop 13 modular laptop is designed to provide a superior visual experience. The resolution has been increased from 2256×1504 to 2880×1920, resulting in sharper text rendering and more detailed images. This makes it an excellent choice for users who require high clarity for tasks such as graphic design, video editing, and software development.

The display also supports 2:1 scaling, which is particularly beneficial for Linux users. This scaling ensures that the interface elements are rendered crisply, enhancing the overall usability of the operating system.

Improved Brightness and Refresh Rate

Brightness has been boosted from 400 nit to 500 nit, making the display more readable in bright daylight conditions. This is particularly useful for users who work outdoors or in well-lit environments. The refresh rate has also been upgraded from 60Hz to 120Hz, with support for variable refresh rate. This improvement ensures smoother scrolling and cursor movement, providing a more fluid user experience. Additionally, the gray-to-gray rise+fall response time has been reduced to 12ms, which enhances the gaming experience by minimizing motion blur.

Consistent Quality and Design

Despite the upgrades, the new display retains the same 3:2 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, and matte anti-glare surface as the previous version. These features make it an all-around solid panel for productivity, ensuring that users can work comfortably for extended periods without experiencing eye strain.

One notable change is the introduction of rounded corners on the display. The top corners have a 3mm radius, while the bottom corners have a 1mm radius. This design choice was made to leverage an existing panel design from BOE, reducing manufacturing costs and making the display more affordable for consumers.

Pricing and Availability

The new high-resolution display is available for pre-order as an option on the latest Intel and AMD Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition configurations. Users can also pre-order the display module separately from the Framework Marketplace. This flexibility allows existing Framework Laptop 13 modular laptop owners to upgrade their displays without needing to purchase a new laptop.

Pricing for the new display option and the standalone module will be competitive, ensuring that users get excellent value for their investment. The company is committed to providing high-quality components at accessible prices, making it easier for users to customize their laptops according to their needs.

Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in further enhancing their Framework Laptop 13 experience, there are several other areas worth exploring. Upgrading the laptop's RAM and storage can significantly improve performance, especially for demanding applications. Additionally, users might consider investing in high-quality peripherals such as ergonomic keyboards, precision mice, and external monitors to create a more efficient and comfortable workspace.

The new high-resolution display option for the Framework Laptop 13 represents a significant upgrade, offering sharper visuals, improved brightness, and smoother performance. With its competitive pricing and compatibility with existing models, it is an excellent choice for both new and existing users looking to enhance their laptop experience.



