Khadas Mind 2S : Modular Mini Gaming PC With An NVIDIA 4060 RTX Upgrade

The Khadas Mind 2S Modular Workstation measuring just 146 × 105 × 20 mm is reshaping the landscape of compact computing. Combining an innovative modular design with robust performance, this 2025 release offers a unique blend of flexibility and power in a small form factor. At its heart lies the Intel Core Ultra 258 V CPU, complemented by a proprietary PCIe x8 interface known as “Mind Link.” This interface enables seamless integration with a desktop-grade NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, making the system a versatile solution for gaming, productivity, and AI-driven workloads.
With its modular design and the ability to integrate a desktop-grade NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, this little powerhouse might just be the answer to your tech wishlist. But what makes the Khadas Mind 2S truly exciting isn’t just its specs—it’s the freedom it offers. Whether you’re a gamer chasing buttery-smooth frame rates, a creator juggling multiple projects, or a tech enthusiast eager to future-proof your setup, this modular PC is designed to adapt to your needs. And while no system is perfect, the Mind Mini’s clever design and thoughtful features aim to strike a balance between performance, flexibility, and compact convenience. ETA PRIME provides more insight into what makes this machine ticks.
Khadas Mind 2S
TL;DR Key Takeaways :
- The Khadas Mind 2S features a modular design with the proprietary “Mind Link” interface, allowing seamless integration of components like the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU for gaming, AI, and productivity tasks.
- Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 258 V CPU (8 cores, 8 threads, 36W TDP), it balances power efficiency and performance, achieving impressive benchmark scores for gaming and professional workloads.
- High-speed connectivity through the Mind Link interface (256 GB/s) surpasses Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4, supporting future-proof upgrades such as GPU enhancements, expanded storage, and specialized modules.
- Comprehensive I/O options include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and an optional Mind Graphics Dock for additional ports, making sure versatility for diverse use cases.
- While the system excels in modularity and performance, limitations include the CPU’s 8-thread configuration for multi-threaded tasks and the disabled integrated Arc 140 GPU for power conservation.
Key Features at a Glance
The Khadas Mind 2S is engineered to balance efficiency, modularity, and performance, making it a standout in its category. Key highlights include:
- Processor: The Intel Core Ultra 258 V CPU features 8 cores and 8 threads, delivering a maximum TDP of 36W for energy-efficient yet powerful performance.
- Modular Design: The proprietary “Mind Link” interface supports add-ons such as the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, equipped with 16GB of VRAM, ideal for gaming and AI-intensive tasks.
- Expandability: The Mind Link interface offers high-speed connectivity of up to 256 GB/s, surpassing industry standards like Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4.
This modular design ensures adaptability, allowing the system to evolve with your needs—whether for gaming, professional workloads, or creative projects.
Performance: Gaming and Beyond
The Khadas Mind 2S delivers exceptional performance across a variety of applications. For gaming enthusiasts, it supports 1440p resolution at high settings, maintaining smooth frame rates in demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hogwarts Legacy. Benchmark results further underline its capabilities:
- Geekbench 6 Multi-Core Score: 10,533
- 3DMark Time Spy Score: 12,312
With frame generation technology, the system ensures fluid visuals even in graphically demanding scenarios. Beyond gaming, the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti’s 16GB VRAM makes it a strong contender for AI workloads, including machine learning and large language model applications. This versatility positions the Khadas Mind 2S as a reliable tool for both entertainment and professional tasks.
Modular Mini Gaming PC Connected to NVIDIA RTX GPU
Connectivity and I/O Options
The Khadas Mind 2S excels in connectivity, offering a comprehensive range of ports to accommodate diverse use cases. The front panel features:
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Full-size SD card slot
- Thunderbolt 4 port
The rear panel expands functionality with additional options:
- Power input
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Two HDMI ports
- DisplayPort
- Three USB 3.0 ports
For users requiring even greater flexibility, the optional Mind Graphics Dock adds USB 4, HDMI, and USB 3.2 ports, enhancing the system’s versatility. A secure locking mechanism ensures stable connections for all modular components, providing a seamless user experience.
The Modular Ecosystem
The defining feature of the Khadas Mind 2S is its modular ecosystem, powered by the high-speed Mind Link interface. With data transfer speeds of up to 256 GB/s, this interface outperforms existing standards like Thunderbolt 4, allowing seamless integration of additional modules. These modules include:
- GPU upgrades for enhanced graphics performance
- Expanded storage options for increased capacity
- Specialized components tailored to unique workloads
This modularity ensures the system remains future-proof, capable of adapting to evolving technological advancements and user requirements. Whether you need to upgrade your GPU for gaming or add storage for professional projects, the Khadas Mind 2S’s ecosystem offers unparalleled flexibility.
Software and Usability
Designed with user convenience in mind, the Khadas Mind 2S includes a dedicated Mind application that simplifies system management. This software provides tools for:
- Firmware updates to keep the system running smoothly
- Driver installations for seamless hardware compatibility
- Device settings adjustments for personalized configurations
Additional usability features include smart charging and a hibernation mode, which optimize power management and enable quick resume times. These enhancements make the system practical for both casual users and professionals, making sure a hassle-free experience.
Limitations to Consider
While the Khadas Mind 2S offers numerous advantages, it is not without limitations. The Intel Core Ultra 258 V CPU, though efficient, may face challenges with heavily multi-threaded tasks due to its 8-core, 8-thread configuration. Additionally, the integrated Arc 140 GPU is typically disabled to conserve power, limiting its utility in dual-GPU setups. These factors should be carefully considered when evaluating the system for specific workloads, particularly those requiring extensive multi-threading or dual-GPU capabilities.
A Modular Solution for Diverse Needs
The Khadas Mind 2S Modular Workstation stands out as a compact yet powerful computing solution. Its modular design, desktop-grade GPU integration, and extensive connectivity options make it a versatile choice for gaming, productivity, and AI applications. While it has some limitations, its adaptability and performance ensure it remains a competitive option in the modular PC market. Whether you are a gamer, content creator, or professional working with AI, the Khadas Mind 2S offers the flexibility and power to meet a wide range of needs.
Media Credit: ETA PRIME
