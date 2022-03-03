AAEON Up Squared 6000 Edge mini PC computing kit $599

AAEON has launched a new Edge mini PC computer kit in the form of the Up Squared 6000. Specifically designed to provide a small form factor industrial solution to simplify the development process for independent software vendors (ISVs), and IoT developers. The new mini PC is based on the Intel Atom x6000E range of processors formerly known as Elkhart Lake.

The Up Squared 6000 mini PC provides single-thread, multi-thread, and graphical performances to accelerate computer vision and deep learning applications and is now available to preorder shipping expected to start next month during April 2022. Prices start from $599 and the mini PC enables features of the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE).

“The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit is an upgraded version of the UP Squared 6000 Edge. It is only 1 centimeter taller, but it offers greater I/O connectivity, including a USB UART port for PSE debug (micro USB), an additional 40-pin GPIO, and two additional gigabit ethernet ports. It also drives the full potential of the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE), offering Out-of-Band (OOB) Management, which allows IT personnel to remotely manage manufacturing assets even when the operating system is unresponsive, or the device is powered off.”

AAEON Up Squared 6000 Edge mini PC features

Pre-installed software package includes Ubuntu desktop LTS and Intel Edge Insights for Vision (Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, Intel Media SDK, and Intel Distribution for Python)

8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC Storage

Two 40-pin GPIOs

Three Gigabit Ethernet ports and one 2.5Gigabit Ethernet port

Two Serial COM ports

USB UART port for PSE debug (micro USB)

Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE) for Out-of-Band (OOB) Management

Industrial features: Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), and in-band ECC

Multiple M.2 sockets for AI modules, NVMe storage, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 5/6 modules expansion

Fanless Design

“The key feature of the UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit though is the pre-installed software package that is designed to speed up the time to market. The software package features the Intel Edge Insights for Vision, which includes Ubuntu desktop LTS, Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, Intel Media SDK, and Intel Distribution for Python. It allows developers to create, test, deploy, and maintain computer vision and deep learning solutions at the edge. It is simple to get started on development quickly with reference implementation, tutorials, and samples that are provided with this software package.”

Source : TPU : UP

