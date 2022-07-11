UP 4000 Series Intel Atom mini PC from $116

UP has this week announced the opening of preorders at specially discounted prices for a limited time for their new range of UP 4000 Series mini PC systems based on the Intel Atom processor E3900 series, Intel Celeron processor N3350, and Intel Pentium processor N4200 platform formerly Apollo Lake.

The UP 4000 mini PC has been created to provide a more versatile and efficient platform for robotics, automation and retail applications. Featuring a 12V standard industrial power input, increased memory options, and a wide range of IO options such as multiple video output ports, audio line in/out, faster USB ports, and other rich I/Os, UP 4000 offers high performance with lower power consumption in a form factor that can fit anywhere.

UP 4000 mini PC

Early bird launch prices available from June 21st to July 15th, 2022 include:

PN Original Prices Special Prices

UP-APL03C2F-A10-0216 $ 129.00 $ 116.10

UP-APL03C2F-A10-0232 $ 139.00 $ 125.10

UP-APL03C2F-A10-0432 $ 169.00 $ 152.10

UP-APL03P4F-A10-0432 $ 219.00 $ 197.10

UP-APL03P4F-A10-0864 $ 259.00 $ 233.10

UP-APL03X7F-A10-0464 $ 209.00 $ 188.10

For more details, full specifications and a complete list of all the available configuration options enabling you to install up to 8 GB of memory add up to 64 GB of eMMC Storage jump over to the official UP online store by following the link below.

Source : Fanless Tech : UP

