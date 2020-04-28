NANOTE Intel Atom 4GB mini laptop $185

Pan Pacific International Holdings has announced the launch of a new affordable mini laptop this month in the form of the NANOTE. Equipped with a 7 inch display and a 360 degree hinge the small compact laptop can be used as either a touchscreen tablet or with its QWERTY keyboard. Launching first in Japan the mini laptop will be priced at around 19,800 yen, or $185 and will be available to purchase in a few days time from May 1st 2020 onwards.

The NANOTE offers users a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and is powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail processor supported by 4GB of RAM and fitted with 64GB of eMMC storage. Other features include micro HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, a USB 3.0 port, and a USB Type-C port.

The mini laptop measures 181mm x 113.6mm x 19.6mm in size, weighs 520 grams and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The laptop also features a 0.3 megapixel web camera and connectivity via support for 802.11b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

Source : Liliputing : PPI

