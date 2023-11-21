AYANEO AM01 retro styled AMD Ryzen mini PC

If you are in the market for a compact computer you might be interested in the new AYANEO AM01 mini PC. Blending the classic look of the iconic Macintosh with the strength of modern technology. This compact device is not merely a nod to nostalgia; it’s a fully-equipped mini PC that’s ready to handle your diverse computing needs with ease. At first glance, the AM01 might remind you of the computers from the past, but it’s been re-envisioned for the modern user. It’s not just about the looks; this mini PC allows you to personalize it with magnetic logo inserts and stickers, so you can make your workspace truly your own.

Gone are the days when you were tethered to a desk by a bulky power supply. The AM01 mini PC comes with a 12-volt adapter, giving you the liberty to take your work or entertainment anywhere you please. This mobility doesn’t come at the cost of versatility. The AM01 is designed with a SATA interface for additional storage and an HDMI output for sharp, high-definition images. It even includes a 2.5-inch drive bracket to further expand your storage capabilities.

The AM01 mini PC understands the importance of connectivity in today’s world. It’s equipped with a front panel that includes a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port, which not only allows for easy audio device connections but also offers fast data transfer rates. The reversible design of the USB-C standard makes plugging in devices a breeze.

AYANEO AM01 mini PC

Looking at the back, the AM01 doesn’t disappoint with its array of I/O options. It features a gigabit Ethernet port for stable internet, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for quick data access, and additional USB 2.0 ports for essential peripherals. With HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces, you can connect to a wide range of display technologies without any hassle.

When it comes to performance, the AM01 gives you choices. You can opt for the AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor for everyday tasks or the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U for more demanding applications. The mini PC supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, allowing you to multitask with ease. Storage is another area where the AM01 shines. It offers a selection of SSD sizes to suit your needs and keeps you connected with the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and stable wireless connections.

The AM01 arrives ready to use with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, providing an efficient and user-friendly operating system straight out of the box. For those who love to customize, a barebones option is available, letting you install your choice of storage, RAM, and operating system. The I Neo iSpace software suite is also at your disposal, enabling you to tweak performance settings and enhance your gaming experience. This mini PC is more than capable of managing tasks like photo editing, 4K video streaming, and casual gaming. Its Radeon 8 integrated graphics deliver impressive visuals that are surprising for a device of its size.

Energy efficiency is another standout feature of the AM01. It’s designed to optimize power consumption for various activities, from web browsing to video playback. This not only helps reduce your energy bills but also minimizes your environmental impact, aligning with the eco-conscious values of many users today.

The AM01 mini PC is an exceptional choice for anyone looking for a desktop alternative that saves space without sacrificing style or performance. Whether you go for the Ryzen 3 3200U or the more powerful Ryzen 7 5700U, the AM01 is equipped to meet your computing demands and handle light gaming with finesse and energy efficiency. With its retro twist and modern capabilities, the AM01 stands out as a unique and versatile computing solution.



