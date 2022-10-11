UP Element i12 Edge rugged modular mini PC

AAEON has introduced its latest creations in the form of a new rugged modular mini PC in the form of the UP Element i12 Edge. Powered by Intel’s NUC 12 Compute Element and available with a variety of different processes to choose from including Celeron 7305, a Core i3-1215U, a Core i5-1235U or a Core i7-1255U.

The mini PC can support up to 32GB of installed DDR5 memory. Other features include HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity together with a handy USB-C port supporting DisplayPort 1.4 output. As well as supporting connectivity via Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-fi 6 as well as a number of operating systems including Windows 10, Windows IoT, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Yocto-created distros.

Modular mini PC

“UP Element i12 Edge is a highly rugged, modular, and industrial mini PC-sized platform, powered by Intel NUC 12 Compute Element system-on-module. With the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, it delivers massive computing performance and features that support real-time control, high-speed vision computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and safety functionalities.”

“UP Element i12 Edge packs impressive features in a compact and modular form factor, such as up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with CE FCC Class A (CE RED) certification, and industrial-grade shock and vibration certifications. The small and fanless design makes it ideal for integration into a wide range of embedded solutions, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR). i12”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AAEON, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AAEON : CNX-Software : Liliputing



