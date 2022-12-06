Apple Self Service Repair now available in the UK and Europe

Apple has announced the launch of its new Self Service Repair program in the UK and Europe, you can now buy genuine Apple tools and parts that will allow you to repair your device. The service was previously only available in the US.

Apple will allow you to rent a toolkit for your device and this costs £54.90, you will not have to buy the tools for just one repair.

The Self Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals. The program enables customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices the opportunity to complete their own repairs, using the same manuals, parts, and tools as Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.”

You can find out more details about the new Apple Self Service Repair program over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals