Apple Watch Series 6 blank screen issue gets a repair program

Apple has announced that it is launching a repair program for the Apple Watch Series 6 and the blank screen issue.

The black screen issue apparently affected the 40mmm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, you can see more details from Apple below.

Apple has determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021. If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge. Service Process Choose one of the options below to have your Apple Watch Series 6 serviced. Your Apple Watch will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. Learn how to get your Apple Watch ready for service. Note: If your Apple Watch has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.

If you have had this black screen issue on your Apple Watch Series 6, head on over to Apple’s website at the link below for more details.

