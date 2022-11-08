Apple cuts iPhone 14 production by 3 million units

Apple is apparently cutting iPhone 14 production. Yesterday Apple announced that there may be delays in shipments of some models of their iPhone 14 handsets after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Foxconn factory in China.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple has now cut production of iPhone 4 smartphones by around 3 million units.

Apple previously had a target of 90 million units of the new iPhone by the end of the year, this has apparently now been reduced to 87 million.

The cut in production is apparently for the iPhone 14 units and not the Pro models, demand for these handsets is apparently still high.

The Pro models are the ones affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in China as these are the handsets that are made at the Foxconn factory where the outbreak is. You can see what Apple had to say about this in the statement below.

We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

