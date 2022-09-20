iPhone 14 Pro models feature faster 5G

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets come with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor, the iPhone 14 models have the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13.

Now it has been revealed that these new Pro models of the iPhone feature faster 5G than the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Speedmsart recently tested the iPhone Pro against the iPhone 14 Pro for 5G speed on both Verizon Wireless and on T-Mobile, this can be seen in the chart below.

On T-Mobile, the new iPhone Pro was 38 faster in downloads than last year’s Pro model and on Verizon, the handset was 32 percent faster. That is a significant improvement, this is down to a new 5G modem in this year’s Pro models of the iPhone.

There were also improvements in upload speeds on both networks and improvements in latency with lower latency on this year’s models.

As you can see by the chart above, we pulled data for just the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and compared it against the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The speed difference is a much more significant jump than we were expecting. An average download speed of 255 Mbps over 5G is very impressive.

You can find out more details about the improvements to 5G speed on the new iPhones at the link below.

Source SpeedSmart, Mac Rumors



