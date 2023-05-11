Apple users that would like to restrict access to certain applications on their phone or know how to lock apps on iPhone with a password. Will be pleased to know that even though Apple does not provide a specific feature that allows you to lock apps on iPhone devices, there is a workaround that you can use that might suit your needs.

The Screen Time workaround also offers parents a tool for managing their children’s app usage. By setting app limits, parents can control the amount of time their kids spend on certain apps, adding another level of parental control to the iPhone. So, whether you’re seeking to secure your gallery, messages, or any other app, this guide will help you lock your iPhone apps effectively.

It is also worth remembering that while this guide is focused on iPhones, these steps can also apply to iPads, as they share the same iOS operating system. The ability to lock apps on your iPad can provide additional security, particularly if your iPad is shared among family members or used for work. Making sure no smaller family members email important key figures throughout your organization without your knowledge.

App locking, or password protecting apps on your iPhone, can offer another layer of digital privacy and security. By safeguarding your personal and sensitive information within your apps from third-party prying eyes. This feature is beneficial if you often lend your phone to others or if your device gets lost or stolen. Providing an added layer of security beyond the initial screen lock.

How to lock apps on iPhone

As briefly explained, Apple’s iOS doesn’t currently have a built-in feature specifically for app locking. There’s an effective workaround that you can use through the Screen Time settings. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to password protect apps on your iPhone using three different methods.

1. Screen Time

1. Open your iPhones settings. Scroll down and tap on Screen Time.

2. If Screen Time is not yet enabled, tap on Turn On Screen Time. Follow the on-screen instructions to enable this feature.

3. Next, tap on Use Screen Time Passcode. Key in your preferred four-digit password. It’s crucial to remember this password as it differs from the one you use to unlock your iPhone.

4. Now that you’ve set up a Screen Time passcode, go to App Limits and then tap on Add Limit. You’ll need to enter your newly created Screen Time passcode to access this page.

5. Here, you have the option to lock all apps on your iPhone with the Screen Time password by selecting All Apps & Categories. However, if you want to lock specific apps, you can carry out a quick search by swiping down on your screen to reveal the search bar. Alternatively, tap the dropdown arrow in each category to select the individual apps you would like to protect.

6. After selecting the apps you want to lock, tap Next.

7. Set a time limit of 1 minute for the app usage. Make sure to enable Block at End of Limit. This will effectively lock the apps once the limit is reached.

8. Tap Add to save your settings. Now, your chosen apps are locked and can only be accessed with your Screen Time password.

This method is an effective way to lock apps on iPhone, including popular ones like Snapchat. It’s also applicable across various iPhone models, from iPhone 11 to the newer iPhone 14, as well as on different iOS versions, including iOS 16. This method doesn’t require third-party app lockers, so there’s no need to worry about downloading potentially unsafe software. However, it is worth mentioning that while this method effectively serves as an app lock in iPhone, it doesn’t hide the app from view.

While the above method effectively locks apps on your iPhone, it’s important to remember that the apps will be locked only after you’ve used them for the set limit of 1 minute per day. If you wish to further restrict access, consider decreasing the screen time limit to a lower value. But remember, this will also limit your own access to these apps.

2. Guided Access

Guided Access functions a bit differently as an app lock for your iPhone. Once activated, it restricts access to all apps except the one currently open on your screen.

This method is handy if someone needs to borrow your phone to use a specific app for a short while. You just need to open that particular app, turn on Guided Access, and the rest of your apps will be safely locked and inaccessible, protected by a password, Face ID, or Touch ID.

Here’s how to use Guided Access to lock apps on your iPhone:

First, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access and switch it on. Next, go to Passcode Settings > Set Guided Access Passcode and input a six-digit code. This code is different from both your iPhone’s lock screen passcode and the Screen Time passcode. If you prefer, you can also enable Face ID or Touch ID as a biometric alternative. To restrict your iPhone to a single app using Guided Access, you need to triple-click the Side button for iPhone X and newer models. If you have an iPhone 8 or an older model, you should triple-click the Home button instead.

3. Face ID

To start with, you’ll need to configure Face ID on your iPhone. If your iPhone model incorporates Touch ID, rest assured that the setup process is largely similar. After you’ve activated it, Face ID (or Touch ID, as the case may be) can be used to secure apps on your iPhone.

However, it’s important to note that Face ID or Touch ID cannot be used to lock all apps. Only some applications provide this feature. The silver lining is that a number of widely-used apps, like WhatsApp and Messenger, do indeed support this form of security.

Third-party iPhone app lock applications

In the meantime, while waiting for possible iOS updates, users can also explore third-party app lockers available on the App Store. These apps may provide additional features, like disguising the app lock screen or taking a photo of anyone who enters the wrong password. However, before downloading any third-party app, it’s crucial to verify its credibility and read user reviews to ensure your iPhone’s security.

Locking apps on your iPhone using the Screen Time feature can provide an added layer of security for your personal information. Despite the absence of a dedicated app lock feature in iOS, this workaround offers a practical solution. As always will keep you up to speed and update this article as and when Apple updates their privacy and security measures on its iOS operating system. In the meantime, if you need to know more about privacy and security on your iPhone, jump over to the official Apple support website or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative at your nearest Apple Store.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals