How Apple’s iPhone protects your privacy

This week Apple has unveiled new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day reminding us how Apple has been building on its privacy commitment and how the iPhone protects your privacy on a daily basis. In a few days time on Saturday, January 28, Apple will roll out a new Today at Apple session entitled “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone.” Allowing those interested to explore features such as Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. During each session, Apple will provide attendees with guidance on how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.

As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data. And to drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.

These education efforts build on Apple’s long track record as a privacy leader, with innovations that give people more insight into how their data is used — and more tools to protect it. As a company that believes privacy is a fundamental human right, Apple designs features like App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels, which put users in the driver’s seat when it comes to their data.”

How the iPhone protects your privacy

“iPhone is designed with privacy built in. Follow Nick Mohammed through his “average” day to learn how data companies are trying to collect your personal information and how your iPhone can help protect you. Privacy is built into all of Apple’s products and services from the ground up, from the moment users open their devices to every time they use an app. Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimize how much user data anyone can access.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing. “We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.

Source : Apple





