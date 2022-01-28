Apple announces record Q1 financial results

Apple has announced its financial results for Q1, this is for its first fiscal quarter of 2022 that covers the period to the 25th of December 2021.

The company announced record financial results for the quarter with revenue of $123.9 billion, this is up 11 percent on the same time the previous year. Apple announced quarterly earnings of $2.10 per diluted share.

“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice.”

“The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

You can see the fill Apple Q1 financial results over at the company’s website at the link below, it looks like Apple’s latest devices have been popular again.

Source & Image Credit: Apple

