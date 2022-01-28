Apple announces record Q1 financial results

Apple has announced its financial results for Q1, this is for its first fiscal quarter of 2022 that covers the period to the 25th of December 2021.
The company announced record financial results for the quarter with revenue of $123.9 billion, this is up 11 percent on the same time the previous year. Apple announced quarterly earnings of $2.10 per diluted share.
You can see the fill Apple Q1 financial results over at the company’s website at the link below, it looks like Apple’s latest devices have been popular again.
Source & Image Credit: Apple