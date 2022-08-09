WhatsApp gets new privacy features

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a range of new privacy features to its popular messaging app, these features are designed to give you more control over your privacy.

The news of these new features coming to WhatsApp was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook.

The new features will include the ability to leave group chats without notifying people and you will now also be able to decide when people see that you are online.

Previously WhatsApp would show when you were last online, you will now be able to choose who can see when you were last online and more. You can see what Mark Zuckerberg announced below.

New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.

These new features will be rolled out to WhatsApp sometime this month, it will be interesting to see what other privacy features will be added to the app in the future. Please leave a comment below and let us know what you think of these new privacy features.

Source Meta

