How to easily and safely transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

There may be several occasions when you want to transfer your WhatsApp from Android to iPhone. You may be swapping from an Android device to an Apple iPhone and you want to set up your WhatsApp on your new device.

This guide will show you how to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone including your WhatsApp backup from Android to iPhone. WhatsApp has a built-in feature that lets you transfer your WhatsApp data from an Android device to another Android device or from one iPhone to another Android Phone. It does not offer this feature from Android to the iPhone, a solution like MobileTrans -WhatsApp transfer is a great tool to use.

How can I transfer my WhatsApp from Android to iPhone?

You can transfer your chats on WhatsApp for free, this can be done using the export tool on WhatsApp. To do this open the app and then select a specific chat at the top of the display. Now select Export Chat from the menu. You will then be able to email the chat or transfer it to your computer and import it on your new device. This is a lengthy process and will need to be done for each chat and it cannot transfer everything to your new device.

To quickly transfer your WhatsApp data from your Android device to your iPhone, you will need to use a handy tool, like MobileTrans -WhatsApp transfer. This software is one of the best apps available for transferring your WhatsApp information to your iPhone from your Android Phone.

How does MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer work?

MobileTrans -WhatsApp Transfer has been designed to help transfer your data from WhatsApp on your Android phone to your iPhone. It can be used to safely move your WhatsApp data from one device to another and works with both Windows-based PCs and Apple Macs.

The handy tools will safely transfer your information from your WhatsApp app on one device to another without deleting your original data. MobileTrans is one of the most comprehensive tools available for transferring your WhatsApp data as it supports over 6,000 mobile devices. You can also use it to back up your WhatsApp chats, photos, videos files, and more, and this is a valuable feature as you can easily backup all of your WhatsApp data whenever you want. You can also use the software to restore the backup of your WhatsApp data to your iPhone or your Android smartphone.

How do I use MobileTrans -WhatsApp Transfer to transfer my data?

Step 1 – Download MobileTrans WhatsApp Transfer

To use the MobileTrans app to transfer your WhatsApp messages, data, and photos, you must first download the app. MobileTrans is available as a free download on both Windows and macOS system.

Step 2 – launch MobileTrans WhatsApp Transfer on your Mac or PC

Once you have downloaded and installed MobileTrans on your Mac or PC, you will need to launch the app on your device. Ensure that you have both your Android Phone and your iPhone connected to your Mac simultaneously.

Step 3 – Choose WhatsApp Transfer

When the app launches, you will be given a range of menu choices: WhatsApp Transfer, Phone Transfer, BackUp and restore, and More; select the WhatsApp Transfer option. That is how to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone on one device to the other.

Step 4 – Make sure your devices are in the correct order

The app will detect your Android Phone and your iPhone connected to your PC or Mac. It will then show the two devices side by side, one as the source on the left and the other as the receiving device on the right. If the two devices are in the incorrect order, i.e., the iPhone is showing on the left, you can select Flip at the top of the app, which will flip the two devices.

Step 5 – Transfer your WhatsApp from your Android phone to the iPhone

Once you have your Android phone set up as the source device and the iPhone as the destination device, you can select the items you would like to transfer in WhatsApp from one device to another. You can either select all of them or pick them individually, make your selection of the files you would like to transfer, and then select Start.

The software will now transfer the WhatsApp data from your Android device to your iPhone; when it has completed the transfer, the MobileTrans app will let you know that the data transfer is complete.

Step 6 – Start using WhatsApp on your iPhone with your transferred data

You will now be able to use your WhatsApp app on your iPhone. It will contain all of the files from your WhatsApp on your Android phone. MobileTrans is a convenient tool and a quick and safe way of transferring your WhatsApp messages, photos, videos, and other files from your Android phone to your iPhone.

What are the key features of MobileTrans?

Transfer WhatsApp between two devices with iOS and Android.

Backup WhatsApp photos, chats, videos, files, and more to a computer.

Restore a WhatsApp backup to your devices

Works with WhatsApp Business App

Also supports Wechat, Kik, LINE, Viber, and more.

Conclusion

The MobileTrans app is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to transfer your WhatsApp data, including your WhatsApp Chat history, photos, videos files, and more from your Android smartphone to your Apple iPhone, the tool can be used to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone free.

The software comes with the option to transfer the data from WhatsApp on your iPhone to an Android device. It is a great tool to migrate WhatsApp from Android to iPhone. The tool will also work if you want to move your WhatsApp messages, files, photos, and video from one iPhone to another; this is a handy feature if you update to a new iPhone.

MobileTrans WhatsApp transfer can also transfer your WhatsApp data and files from one Android smartphone to another Android device. A free version of the app is available for both Windows and Mac. Pricing for the app starts at just $29.99, and you can find out more details about the Windows version and the Mac version here. We hope that you will find this a helpful guide and if you have any questions about how to use the MobileTrans WhatsApp transfer app to transfer your data from Android to the iPhone, please leave a comment below.

