New Apple Freeform app designed for creative brainstorming and collaboration

Apple have today announced the launch of a new iOS and macOS application specifically created to help individuals and teams brainstorm creatively and collaborate on projects if desired. The new Apple Freeform app is now available for all Apple devices and is included in the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Check out the introductory video below to learn more about the new Freeform app and how you can use it to “open up endless possibilities“says Apple. Starting today, Freeform comes free on every iPhone, iPad, and Mac supporting iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1.

Freeform has been created to provide users with a whiteboard experience across all Apple devices from iPhone to MacBook and provides a way of gathering inspiration and ideas allin one place. Freeform offers a variety of brush styles and color options to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams. Apple also allows you to draw using its Pencil making it easier to sketch and take notes during collaborations. “With a full shapes library, Freeform gives users over 700 options to choose from, allowing users to change the color and size, add text, and even create and save personalized shapes.”

“Freeform helps users organize and visually lay out content on a flexible canvas, giving them the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts or page sizes. Users can add a wide range of files and preview them inline without ever leaving the board. Designed for collaboration, Freeform makes it easier than ever to invite others to work on a board together. Users can even collaborate with others while on a FaceTime call. Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, so users can stay in sync across devices.”

Apple Freeform

“The Freeform app gives you a boundless canvas for creativity. Bring everything together, including photos, drawings, links, and files. And invite others to work with you. You can put just about any kind of file in a Freeform board—without worrying about layouts or page sizes. To create a board, tap Learn how to use Freeform, a collaborative whiteboard space where up to 100 people can plan projects and ideas, or just have fun. You can write and draw, add shapes, photos and videos, maps, and more. “

“The Freeform boards you store in iCloud—and any changes you make to them—stay up to date on all your Apple devices when you’re signed in with the same Apple ID. To use iCloud with Freeform, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Show All (below Apps Using iCloud), then turn on Freeform.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals