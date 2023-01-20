The Big Door Prize comedy series stars Chris O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy series The Big Door Prize during which a mysterious machine appears to reveal everyone’s true potential and is based on the M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name. The new TV series stars Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara and will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service during the spring months of 2023 stop check out the first trailer released by Apple to learn more about what you can expect from the new comedy series.

The Big Door Prize is a heartwarming and character-driven comedy created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), which is set to premiere globally spring 2023 on Apple TV+. The new 10-episode, half-hour Apple Original comedy stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara.”

The Big Door Prize

“The Big Door Prize” is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Source : Apple





