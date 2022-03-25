Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal “three lives will change forever”

In a few weeks time the new Ambulance film directed by Michael Bay will premiere in theatre screens worldwide on April 8th 2022. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, Ambulance tells the story of three people’s lives that will change forever over the course of one day.

Gyllenhaal plays a veteran soldier needing $231,000 for his wife’s surgery and reaches out to his adoptive brother and a life-long criminal Danny, who talks him into taking part in a $32 million bank heist. Check out the new trailer released this week to whet your appetite and learn more about the characters, storyline action you can expect from Ambulance.

Ambulance film 2022

“In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. “

“But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. “

“Ambulance is produced by Michael Bay, p.g.a., Bradley J. Fischer, p.g.a. (Zodiac, Shutter Island) for New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, 2022’s Scream) and William Sherak (Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream) for Project X, and Oscar® nominee Ian Bryce (Transformers franchise, Saving Private Ryan).”

Source : Universal Pictures

